Maha Shivaratri: Devotees visit Shiva temples across Telangana

Devotees queued up at Shiva temples across Telangana on Saturday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Men and women were seen offering special puja and participating in various rituals at popular Shaiva kshetras across the state. Temples were abuzz with activity since early morning as devotees had darshan and performed abhishekam.

Maha Shivaratri celebrations were organized on a grand scale at Sri Raja Rajeswara Temple at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy offered 'pattu vastralu' or traditional robes to the deity. Offerings were also made on behalf of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).