Skincare during Holi

By: Dr. Jaishree Sharad

Holi is a festival of colors and one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country, especially in North India. Holi is also symbolic of the triumph of good over evil.

Aptly called the festival of colors, it is that time of the year again when people come together, rejoice, and apply color to each other to share their joy. However, a lot of people use heavy metals and chemicals instead of organic colors and this may be detrimental to the skin and eyes as well.

Let us see how to take care of our skin during Holi: