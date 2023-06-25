Six immersive yoga festivals across the world

Inspire Yoga Festival, Verbier, Switzerland, August 25-27, 2023



If practising yoga amidst the Swiss Alps is your dream, then the Inspire Yoga festival might be just the place to be. Experience a weekend of yoga and self-discovery immersed in nature at the beautiful mountain location of Verbier in Switzerland. The festival offers participants of all levels the opportunity to rejuvenate by exploring classes, workshops, holistic therapies, meeting new people and sharing experiences while being immersed in the beauty of the Swiss Alps. The festival is like a pilgrimage in the mountains, featuring activities such as Nidra Yoga, Movement Medicine, Sound Healing and others for relaxation. Rejuvenate, relax and feel inspired.



Mountain Yoga Festival, St. Anton, Austria, August 31 - September 3, 2023



Surrounded by the beautiful Alps, the Mountain Yoga festival is held at St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria often known as the "cradle of alpine skiing". This festival is a union of yoga enthusiasts and nature lovers from all over the world. Held over 4 days, the festival is designed to find the right balance for everyday life with selected hikes in the Alberg region, mountain yoga, meditation and workshops. Participants can practise yoga, dance, laugh, learn, hike, sit still and connect with each other during their time here. Soak in the mountain sun, breathe in the fresh air from the mountains and enjoy your time off in the Alpine environment.