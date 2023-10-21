Vegetable Biryani

A fragrant and flavourful Indian rice dish cooked with mixed vegetables and aromatic spices.

Ingredients:

2 cups Basmati rice

Assorted vegetables (e.g., carrots, peas, beans, potatoes)

2 onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup yogurt

Biryani spices (cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, bay leaves)

Ghee or oil

Method:

Rinse the Basmati rice in cold water and then soak it in water for 30 minutes, then drain it.

Take a microwave-safe casserole dish with a lid. Add a few tablespoons of ghee or oil to the dish and spread the sliced onions, assorted vegetables and biryani spices in the dish, cook it in your Voltas Beko microwave for 5-6 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes, until they turn golden brown.

Add the drained Basmati rice to the dish.Sauté the rice with the vegetables and spices for 2-3 minutes in the microwave.

Stir in the yogurt and mix well. Add water (the ratio is typically 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice).

Season with salt according to your taste.Microwave the covered dish for 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is fully cooked. Cooking times may vary, so check after 15 minutes.

Once the rice is done, let it sit for a few minutes. Garnish with fried onions and fresh herbs, such as cilantro and mint.

Wheat Rava Payasam

A warm and comforting South Indian dessert made with wheat rava and sweetened with jaggery and coconut milk.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup wheat rava

1 cup jaggery, grated or powdered

1 cup thick coconut milk

1/4 cup thin coconut milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Ghee (clarified butter)

Cashews and raisins for garnish

Method:

In a microwave-safe bowl, dry roast the wheat rava for 2-3 minutes until it turns aromatic. Set aside.

In another microwave-safe bowl, combine the jaggery and 1/4 cup of water. Heat the mixture in the microwave for 1-2 minutes or until the jaggery dissolves. Stir to make a syrup.

Add the roasted wheat rava to the jaggery syrup and mix well.

Microwave the mixture for 2-3 minutes, stirring every minute, until the rava is cooked and the mixture thickens.

Add the thin coconut milk and microwave for 1-2 minutes.

Stir in the cardamom powder, a pinch of salt, and the thick coconut milk.

In a separate microwave-safe bowl, heat ghee and roast cashews and raisins until golden.

Add the roasted nuts to the payasam.

Microwave the entire mixture for 1-2 minutes until it's heated through.

Serve hot or cold, as per your preference. Enjoy your Wheat RavaPayasam!