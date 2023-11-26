World’s Biggest Gin Festival

GEC stands as a distinctive space honoring the fusion of Gin, culture, and creativity - an embodiment of the burgeoning Gin movement.

What To Expect :

Hop from one bar to another to explore the craft cocktails from a range of homegrown and international brands. Over 15 Gin’s are showcasing at this edition like Beefeater, Hoegaarden Gin, Jaisalmer, KI NO BI, Malfy, Monkey 47, Roku, Satiwa, Samsara, Sipsmith, Tanqueray, to name some.

From exclusively crafted tasting sessions, to cocktail workshops and interactive sessions - stand a chance to learn about your favorite brands and discover new ones.

An eclectic music line-up with live acts of Lifafa, Anoushka Maskey, Arun Sivag, Farhan Rehman, Frizzell D’Souza, and L’Nee, Stalwart John will enliven a vibrant disco feel. Swoon to the folk and latin jazz tunes by INGA.

The event will also see pop-ups of some of the best restaurants in the city serving the power-ups to the festival, such as Burgerama, Brik Oven, Local Ferment Co, Nashville Fried Chicken, and more!

"World’s largest Gin festival, I’ms still digesting this tagline. What started as an experiment back in 2018 has now become instrumental in causing the Gin-surgence for India.It’s an electrifying celebration that has evolved into the world’s grandest gathering for gin enthusiasts, boasting over 10,000+ attendees. Every year the festival grows in scale and also in the number of Gin’s we bring to consumers. And that is such an incredible feeling- considering we started with just 4 brands listed in India in year 1. This edition heralds a revamped, premiumize experience, cultivating an opulent and specialized atmosphere. At our core, we're storytellers igniting India's passionate affair with the botanical realms of gin—a narrative of growth, sustainability, and an enchanting journey through spirited flavors. Our motto is to make India fall in love with Gin!," says Anjali Batra, Founder of Gin Explorer’s Club.

Date: 9th & 10th December 2023

Address: Jayamahal Palace

Time: Noon - 10pm