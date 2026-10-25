This Diwali, Light Up Small Spaces in Your House: Five Simple Decoration Ideas to Try This Festive Season

While large rangolis may look beautiful they take a lot of space in the room and hence are not practical for a small room. Instead, try making a small rangoli that fits the size of the entrance and place it just outside the door. It can make the entrance look more festive and traditional. For making the rangoli you can use flower petals, colored rice, or stencils, depending on your choice. You can also buy a rangoli sticker and paste it on the floor.

As for the shape of rangoli, a small, circular design can work better. You can also place Diwali diyas around the rangoli to make it look more elaborate and attractive. The main aim is to give people something to look at, a focal point, rather than just covering up the floor space. Use small diyas and place them along the entrance and balcony edges too.