This Diwali, Light Up Small Spaces in Your House: Five Simple Decoration Ideas to Try This Festive Season

DIWALI, a festival celebrated by billions of people across the globe, is coming in November, and people have started preparing for it. From house cleaning to Diwali shopping, people have started preparing for the five-day festival of lights. During the festival, people light lamps, pray to God, share sweets, and light firecrackers. As the festive season starts, houses have started to be covered with lights and diyas outside the doors.
During the festival, people pray to Lord Rama, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Krishna. Temples are decorated with diyas and rangoli made of flowers. People have started to buy home decorations, lights, diyas, dresses, and many more things. If you have a small house and are thinking about how to decorate it smartly, here are five room decoration tips and items that you can use.
One of the most important things that you can do is buy vertical decoration pieces like torans, lights, etc. Using them can create the illusion of a higher ceiling and add visual interest without taking up floor space. A small hanging decoration can sometimes have more effect than a big floor piece.
The entrance is one of the easiest places to decorate to create a strong Diwali impression without actually sacrificing a lot of space in the room. You can use hanging decorative items with two to three diyas on either side of the gate to decorate the door. If the entrance door is small, keep the arrangement symmetrical and compact. A toran with lights and diyas is usually enough for the door decoration.
While large rangolis may look beautiful they take a lot of space in the room and hence are not practical for a small room. Instead, try making a small rangoli that fits the size of the entrance and place it just outside the door. It can make the entrance look more festive and traditional. For making the rangoli you can use flower petals, colored rice, or stencils, depending on your choice. You can also buy a rangoli sticker and paste it on the floor.
As for the shape of rangoli, a small, circular design can work better. You can also place Diwali diyas around the rangoli to make it look more elaborate and attractive. The main aim is to give people something to look at, a focal point, rather than just covering up the floor space. Use small diyas and place them along the entrance and balcony edges too.
Lighting is one of the best parts of Diwali, and many people start decorating their homes with lights well before the festival begins. The good thing is that you don't need a lot of space to make your home look festive. You can add warm lights around windows, your TV unit, the door, and the pooja area to give your home a cosy festive feel.
Your balcony can also become a beautiful little corner for Diwali celebrations. Decorate the balcony railings by adding some warm fairy lights, a few hanging lanterns and small diyas. A small outdoor rug can also make a big statement and make the space feel even more inviting. This can make your balcony a lovely spot for Diwali pictures.
One common mistake people make when decorating their homes for Diwali is using too many colors. While festive decorations are meant to be colorful, too many shades can make a small room feel cluttered. Instead, choose a color palette that suits your room and pick decorations accordingly. You can use textiles in your living room to add a festive touch without making the space look too busy.
Try adding festive cushion covers, lightweight throw pillows, a small floor rug, and traditional cushions in complementary colors. Remember, a little coordination can go a long way in making your room look festive yet spacious. You can also add some wooden decorative pieces on your TV unit to give it a festive look.
Instead of adding things to the floor by placing chairs, tables, vases, or plants, look upwards and think about the windows. They have a lot of potential for giving your room a festive look without actually consuming a lot of space. You can add fairy lights, small hangings, simple floral arrangements, torans, and other decorative items.
Opt for minimal decoration instead of putting everything in one place. Add some statement pieces, as every decoration needs to have a purpose. Instead of using excessive traditional decor, a small and modern room looks better when it is less crowded. If you have curtains in neutral, warm colors, they can add more effect and create a soft evening backdrop without actually requiring additional decorations.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[OG/VP/HP]
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