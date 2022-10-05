Films

Nagarjuna calls Mani Ratnam a 'master craftsman' after watching Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has congratulated director Mani Ratnam and his whole unit of 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' saying that the ace director has proven with historical fiction what a master craftsman he always was.
Nagarjuna praised the veteran director for his filmmaking skills after watching Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (File Photo)
NewsGram Desk

At a press conference in Chennai called by the unit of his upcoming film 'The Ghost', which in Tamil is titled 'Ratchan - The Ghost', Nagarjuna said: "Before I talk about my upcoming film, let me congratulate Mani Sir. 'Ponniyin Selvan' had always been his dream. He had always talked about it to me as well quite a few times."

Stating that the ace director had proven what a mastercraftsman he always was, the actor said: "I have such fond memories of working with him in 'Geethanjali' in 1988. I have seen his journey of work and what he's achieved.

"I would like to congratulate Vikram, my dear brother Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and of course, A.R. Rahman. I would like to congratulate all of them for the wonderful piece of art they have given us."

Stating that he had been born and brought up in Chennai before his dad took him to Hyderabad, the actor said that it feels like coming home every time he comes down to Chennai. (KB/IANS)

