Nagarjuna calls Mani Ratnam a 'master craftsman' after watching Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has congratulated director Mani Ratnam and his whole unit of 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' saying that the ace director has proven with historical fiction what a master craftsman he always was.

At a press conference in Chennai called by the unit of his upcoming film 'The Ghost', which in Tamil is titled 'Ratchan - The Ghost', Nagarjuna said: "Before I talk about my upcoming film, let me congratulate Mani Sir. 'Ponniyin Selvan' had always been his dream. He had always talked about it to me as well quite a few times."