Brendon Fraser 'eats himself to death' in 'The Whale'

The Brendon Fraser-starrer "The Whale", which emerged from the fall festival circuit with rave reviews for Fraser's performance, unveiled its trailer on Tuesday, reports 'Variety'.

The film has been directed by "Black Swan" director Darren Aronofsky, who is joined by his longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique. Libatique has shot every Aronofsky movie to date, except for "The Wrestler".

The trailer, which is over a minute in length, has somber yet soft color tones and shows Fraser in a bulked-up form much like its title. It goes on to throw dialogues from the film until Fraser yet again makes an appearance with a nasogastric tube running across his face.

According to 'Variety', "The Whale" earned a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and the London Film Festival earned similar standing ovations for Fraser. For many Oscar pundits, Fraser is the frontrunner for best actor.