Top 10 tips for becoming financially independent

What does it mean to be independent financially? It goes beyond just being able to cover your essential living needs like rent, food, utilities, and medical care. Saving money, protecting it against inflation and wasteful spending, and building up your capital over time are all important components of financial independence. Your financial system should be able to support you even if your primary source of income declines or vanishes altogether.

OctaFX offers its top 10 advice for achieving financial independence. Keep in mind that the advice will only be effective if you make it a habit to use it. Though time and effort are required, it is worthwhile.

Track your spending

Start by learning your financial inflow and outflow. It might be hard to keep your daily purchases in your head or on a piece of paper, so if your banking app does not do that automatically, install one of the expense tracker apps.

Come up with a realistic budget

Next, craft a realistic budget that fits your lifestyle. Doing so is not about cutting back on spending: if you are accustomed to having coffee every morning, cutting it out from the budget won't work. Instead, try to plan what you are going to spend your money on.

Create an emergency fund

Creating an emergency fund will help you deal with unforeseen circumstances without borrowing money with interest or selling your things to get out of the situation urgently. Putting aside 1 USD a day will give 30 USD more to your account at the end of the month.