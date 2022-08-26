Top 7 Tips for Managing Multiple Credit Cards

By- Sanya Oberoi

Sometimes we are short of funds to meet urgent financial obligations. Taking a loan is a big financial commitment and often has an extended processing time, and asking friends and relatives is not always the right choice. This is where credit cards come into the picture. Credit cards offer an easy way to manage short-term financial obligations. Depending on the credit limit, one can handle many urgent expenses. Lenders provide different types of credit cards to help people make the most of their shopping habits. However, it can get challenging to manage multiple credit cards. Read on to learn about common challenges and tips for managing multiple credit cards.



Challenges in managing multiple credit cards

Here are some of the most common challenges faced by people who own multiple credit cards.

1. High risk of debt compilation

Owning multiple credit cards can seem lucrative as users can access multiple credit lines. However, it can lead to a debt trap. Multiple credit card debts can be hard to manage when piled up. Credit card users will have to keep a tab on various billing cycles, due dates, and other aspects of using a credit card. The probability of debt compilation is higher when multiple credit cards are involved.

2. Credit score reduction

Owning multiple credit cards can lower your credit score. Applying for numerous credit cards within a short period will reduce your credit score because of hard-line inquiries. However, there are no grave long-term consequences on the credit score.

3. High annual fee

Credit card issuers charge an annual fee from card users for owning the card. Having multiple credit cards will increase your expenses on account of annual fees. However, in many cases, the annual fee is often reimbursed after reaching an expense benchmark. The best credit card in India will refund annual fees if certain terms are met.