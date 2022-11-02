UPI records 7.3 billion transactions in the month of October

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform processed 7.3 billion transactions in October, a record high as India witnessed a bumper festive season.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI processed 7.3 billion transactions worth Rs 12.11 trillion in October.

The volume was up 73 percent while the value of transactions was up 57 percent (year-over-year).

"UPI has been a game changer in real-time payments and is the most preferred choice of payment. UPI platform recorded 6.8 billion transactions in September 2022 and the festive month gave further boost with transactions reaching 7.3 billion in October," said Sanjeev Chandak, Co-founder and CEO of fintech platform Ftcash.