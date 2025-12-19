How Crisis-Era Monetary Policy Reshaped the Limits of Central Banking

By Deepanshu Mohan and Ankur Singh, O.P. Jindal Global University

As 2025 ends, a new kind of uncertainty is shaping the global economy. Slowing growth, political shocks and high public debt have made central-bank decisions more influential than ever. The balance sheets of major central banks now sit at the heart of global financial stability.

In this environment, investors, governments and markets are watching one shift closely: the global slowdown in Quantitative Tightening (QT). The world has spent over 15 years living with the legacy of Quantitative Easing (QE), first launched during the 2008 financial crisis to stabilise markets and lower borrowing costs.



Quantitative Tightening reverses this process by allowing central banks to reduce their bond holdings and withdraw excess reserves from the financial system. In theory, QT should raise long-term borrowing costs in a controlled manner and restore market discipline. In practice, it tests whether financial systems conditioned by prolonged central-bank support can function smoothly without it.

QT was meant to be the gradual and predictable reversal of the QE era. Instead, it has emerged as a fresh source of tension in financial systems that have become deeply dependent on central-bank liquidity.

Over the past decade, the conversation around monetary policy has centred mainly on interest rates. Yet a deeper look reveals a different fault line. Central-bank balance sheets, expanded massively during years of QE, now determine how shocks travel across economies. As these institutions try to shrink their holdings, the process is revealing weak links that were less visible before.