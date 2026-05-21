PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ Gift to Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Sends Wrong Parle Stock Soaring on Dalal Street

Soon after the video went viral, retail investors rushed to buy shares of Parle Industries. However, this is where things went wrong. The stock price of Parle Industries rose sharply even though the company is not the manufacturer of Melody toffees. The actual maker of Melody and Parle-G biscuits is Parle Products, which is an unlisted private company. Since Parle Products is not listed on the stock market, investors cannot buy its shares.

As a result, many investors turned to the similarly named Parle Industries instead. This confusion pushed Parle Industries shares up by nearly 5 percent by Thursday, May 21, 2026, repeatedly hitting the upper circuit. The stock rose to around Rs 5.51 despite there being no major business announcement, earnings update, new order, or expansion plan from the company.

The rally surprised many market observers because Parle Industries has nothing to do with the confectionery business. The company operates in infrastructure, real estate development, paper trading, and paper waste recycling. It is currently a subsidiary of Fortune Point Exports Private Limited.