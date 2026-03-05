When Journalist H. K. Dua Refused to Publish a Column by 1992 Stock Market Scam Mastermind Harshad Mehta

Financial journalist Sucheta Dalal of The Times of India exposed the 1992 Indian stock market scam in an article published in the newspaper. She claimed that Harshad Mehta was using illegal methods to purchase large amounts of shares in the stock market. After his crimes were exposed, he was reportedly charged with more than 25 criminal offences.

Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu later authored the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, which was published in 1993.

The book details how journalist H. K. Dua had a brief altercation with Harshad Mehta. Following the massive public uproar over one of India’s biggest financial frauds, Mehta was planning to make a comeback in the stock market on March 3, 1997.

According to Sucheta Dalal’s book, he was planning to introduce a website that would provide tips and guidance on analysing companies. However, considering his questionable past, Harshad Mehta no longer enjoyed public trust. As a result, Mehta decided to attempt his comeback through the media.

He chose The Times of India—the same newspaper that exposed his scam in 1992—as his launchpad. Several senior officials at the newspaper supported the decision. However, H. K. Dua, who was the editorial advisor of The Times of India at the time, strongly opposed the idea of publishing a column written by Harshad Mehta.

After the doors of The Times of India closed for Harshad Mehta, his column appeared in another Times Group newspaper, Navbharat Times. Publishing his column was justified for two major reasons. First, he was a widely recognised figure who could increase newspaper sales. Second, he was only accused in the scam and had not yet been proven guilty of the charges against him.

Harshad Mehta died of a heart attack in 2001, and before his death, he had been convicted in only four cases against him. His reported net worth was allegedly over ₹5,000 crore at the time of the scam.

What was the Harshad Mehta Scam?

In 1992, the stock market scam by Harshad Mehta became one of India’s biggest financial frauds, earning him several nicknames such as “The Big Bull” and “the Amitabh Bachchan of the stock market.”