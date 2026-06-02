Who Should Invest in Dezerv PMS? It Is Not Just About How Much You Have

Portfolio Management Services have long been associated with the smell of old-money exclusivity, a "inner circle" that was only available to those with an inheritance and access to private banks. However, the rules have changed. The threshold of Rs50 lakh has become a hurdle only for those who are wealthy. it's an achievement for the top-performing professional. But, as the doors are opened, the standard of attention has decreased. True PMS doesn't only concern getting a qualification and securing an expert who can apply the same surgical method to your development as they apply to the biggest orders they have on their books.

What Is the Actual Eligibility for PMS in India?

Eligibility for PMS is defined by regulation, not by the discretion of the wealth management firm. According to the SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, the minimum investment amount per client is ₹50 lakh. This is a mandatory regulatory baseline that applies across the entire Indian financial landscape.

Whether an investor approaches a legacy bank or a digital-first provider like Dezerv PMS, this threshold remains the entry point. It is important to note that this amount can be invested in the form of cash or a combination of cash and existing securities (stocks or bonds) that the manager is willing to take over. While the Indian PMS market has historically catered to the ultra-high-net-worth segment with much higher internal ticket sizes, the legal floor remains fixed at ₹50 lakh for all registered providers.

The Investor Profiles That Benefit Most from PMS

Portfolio Management Services (PMS) are designed for investors who have moved past the "one size fits all" stage of wealth creation. While often associated with specific net-worth thresholds, the real value of PMS lies in the complexity of the investor’s goals rather than just the size of their bank account.

Strategic Optimization for Career Peak

For senior professionals and CXOs, wealth often grows to a point where a standard mutual fund can no longer provide the necessary tax efficiency or alpha. These individuals benefit from PMS through sophisticated strategies that optimize a high-growth portfolio while they focus on their demanding professional roles.

Managing Liquidity and Concentrated Risk

Business owners and founders often face a "liquidity event" that leaves them with a significant, concentrated cash position. PMS provides the structured management needed to diversify this wealth without losing the aggressive, active management style that built their initial success. Similarly, those with "accidental portfolios"—a fragmented collection of stocks and insurance policies gathered over years—find value in the coherent, disciplined allocation strategy a professional manager provides.

Specialized and Global Perspectives

For NRIs managing India-linked wealth, a discretionary PMS offers a "boots on the ground" approach to navigating local markets from abroad. Meanwhile, established investors looking for multi-asset, actively managed exposure prefer the transparency and direct ownership of assets that PMS provides over more passive, institutional alternatives.

Why Portfolio Size Should Not Determine the Quality of Your Portfolio Management

A persistent industry pattern suggests that larger portfolios tend to receive more attention — more frequent interaction, deeper customisation, and greater access to decision-makers. For investors in the ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore range, this can create an uneven experience.

The issue is structural rather than incidental. If service quality depends on portfolio size, then smaller qualified investors are inherently disadvantaged.

Some PMS providers have begun to address this by rethinking how clients are segmented. exact quote from Sandeep Jethwani, Co-Founder, Dezerv, in a March 2026 interview with Hubbis: "We don't segment clients by AUM thresholds. We segment by investment goals."

In practice, goal-based segmentation means that portfolio strategy is aligned to risk appetite, time horizon, and financial objectives — not simply the size of capital deployed. This shifts the focus from client hierarchy to investment outcomes.

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Three Questions to Ask Any PMS Provider Before You Invest

1. Do I have a choice in how I am charged — and does my provider earn more when my portfolio does well?

PMS fee structures vary widely. Some operate on fixed fees, others on profit-sharing, and a few offer flexibility between both. The ability to choose how fees are structured is still uncommon and worth evaluating carefully.

2. Is my portfolio managed by a systematic, data-driven model or by the availability and attention of a human RM?

Reliance on individual relationship managers can create inconsistencies. Technology-driven portfolio construction introduces consistency and reduces dependency on individual bandwidth — a factor worth examining.

3. How will I know what is happening in my portfolio, and how often will my provider communicate with me?

Transparency is a key trust signal. Investors should understand how frequently updates are shared, what level of detail is provided, and how accessible performance data is.

So, Who Is Dezerv PMS For?

Dezerv PMS is designed for the modern investor who prioritizes systematic execution over traditional relationship-led models. According to recent data, the firm manages approximately ₹17,000 crore in assets for over 6,000 clients across 900+ pin codes. Its client base is diverse, ranging from doctors and senior consultants to PE/VC professionals and second-generation business owners.

The service is particularly suited for those seeking a modern fee structure; clients can choose between a fixed fee or a profit-sharing model. In the latter, the manager’s earnings are tied directly to the client's gains—a level of optionality that remains uncommon in the broader industry. Furthermore, the portfolio construction relies on a proprietary ML model that analyzes over 2 million data points, ensuring that the investment strategy is executed with mathematical consistency across all portfolios.

As per SEBI regulations, the minimum investment is ₹50 lakh.

Investments in PMS are subject to market risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

FAQs

What is the minimum investment required for Dezerv PMS?

The minimum investment is ₹50 lakh, as mandated by SEBI for all PMS providers in India.

Is Dezerv PMS suitable for first-time investors or only experienced ones?

It can be relevant for both, particularly if the investor has a structured financial goal and a portfolio requiring active management.

Can NRIs invest in Dezerv PMS?

Yes, NRIs can invest, subject to applicable regulations and documentation requirements.

What fee models does Dezerv PMS offer?

Investors can choose between a fixed fee structure or a profit-sharing model.

How is Dezerv PMS different from a mutual fund?

PMS offers customised portfolio management and direct ownership of securities, unlike pooled mutual fund structures.