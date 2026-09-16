Does Closing a Loan Improve Your CIBIL Score

What Actually Changes on Your Report?

The account status changes to closed, and the balance shows as zero. Everything else stays where it is, including the full record of how you paid, month by month, for as long as the loan ran.

Closed accounts remain visible on the report, and a cleanly repaid one works in your favour. A loan repaid in full over four years is proof you can hold a commitment, and lenders read it that way. An account closed as settled or written off is a different matter and keeps its own history.

Lenders now report to the bureaus four times a month, on the 9th, 16th, 23rd, and the last day, under RBI rules in force from July 1, 2026. A closure should therefore appear within weeks rather than months.

You can check it rather than assuming, by pulling a copy through a Poonawalla CIBIL score report page or the bureau's own site and confirm the zero balance landed.

Can Closing an Account Hurt You?

Sometimes, in two specific ways. Both are worth understanding before you close anything old.

The first is your credit history. CIBIL lists the age of your accounts among the things that affect a score, and an old account with a clean record is exactly the kind of evidence you want on the file.

The second is credit utilization, which means how much of your available limit you are using. Close a credit card with a large limit, and your total available credit shrinks, so the same spending now looks like a much bigger share of what you have. CIBIL describes keeping card spending to about 30% of the limit as a healthy habit.

Is Foreclosing a Loan Recorded Against You?

No, a loan closed ahead of schedule appears the same way as one closed on time, with a closed status and a zero balance.

Nothing in the report distinguishes the two. A lender reading your file cannot tell whether you finished early or ran the full tenure, so the common worry about foreclosure leaving a mark does not hold up.

Cost is the thing that actually changed here, and in your favour. Under the RBI Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025, prepayment and foreclosure charges fall away on floating-rate loans given to individuals for purposes other than business, for loans sanctioned or renewed from January 1, 2026.

Older loans keep their own terms. Read your agreement rather than assuming either way, because the charge written into your sanction letter is the one that counts.