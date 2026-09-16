Does Closing a Loan Improve Your CIBIL Score

A car loan has nine months left. The savings account holds enough to clear it today, and a friend has said that closing it will push the CIBIL score up before a home loan application.
The advice sounds sensible but is mostly wrong. Paying off debt is a good thing for your finances, but a score does not rise simply because an account has ended. In a few situations, closing early can even work against you. Here is what actually changes on the report.
A score doesn't go up by itself when you close an account. It is built from how you have handled credit, and closing an account does not add any new evidence of good behaviour. It only stops the account from producing more.
TransUnion CIBIL, the credit bureau that produces the CIBIL score, does not say anywhere that closing accounts helps. What its guidance does say is that closing can work the other way, by shortening your history and pushing up how much of your available credit you are using.
Your repayment record is what moves the number. 12 months of instalments paid on time adds evidence to your file, while closing an account adds none.
There is one important exception. If your report incorrectly shows you still owe money on a loan you've paid off, it is worth fixing this error to get the account marked as closed.
The account status changes to closed, and the balance shows as zero. Everything else stays where it is, including the full record of how you paid, month by month, for as long as the loan ran.
Closed accounts remain visible on the report, and a cleanly repaid one works in your favour. A loan repaid in full over four years is proof you can hold a commitment, and lenders read it that way. An account closed as settled or written off is a different matter and keeps its own history.
Lenders now report to the bureaus four times a month, on the 9th, 16th, 23rd, and the last day, under RBI rules in force from July 1, 2026. A closure should therefore appear within weeks rather than months.
You can check it rather than assuming, by pulling a copy through a Poonawalla CIBIL score report page or the bureau's own site and confirm the zero balance landed.
Sometimes, in two specific ways. Both are worth understanding before you close anything old.
The first is your credit history. CIBIL lists the age of your accounts among the things that affect a score, and an old account with a clean record is exactly the kind of evidence you want on the file.
The second is credit utilization, which means how much of your available limit you are using. Close a credit card with a large limit, and your total available credit shrinks, so the same spending now looks like a much bigger share of what you have. CIBIL describes keeping card spending to about 30% of the limit as a healthy habit.
No, a loan closed ahead of schedule appears the same way as one closed on time, with a closed status and a zero balance.
Nothing in the report distinguishes the two. A lender reading your file cannot tell whether you finished early or ran the full tenure, so the common worry about foreclosure leaving a mark does not hold up.
Cost is the thing that actually changed here, and in your favour. Under the RBI Pre-payment Charges on Loans Directions, 2025, prepayment and foreclosure charges fall away on floating-rate loans given to individuals for purposes other than business, for loans sanctioned or renewed from January 1, 2026.
Older loans keep their own terms. Read your agreement rather than assuming either way, because the charge written into your sanction letter is the one that counts.
Often, for reasons that have nothing to do with the score. Clearing a high-cost loan saves real interest, and interest saved is money in hand rather than a number on a report.
Freeing up capacity is the other good reason. Lenders look at how much of your income already goes to instalments, so ending one obligation can improve what you are offered on the next.
Simplicity counts too, in a practical way. One fewer instalment leaving the account each month makes a tight period easier to manage, whatever the report says about it.
Timing matters more than people expect. Closing a loan a month before a big application leaves no time for the update to reach the bureau, while closing three or four months ahead does.
Check the record afterwards rather than assuming. Pull your free CIBIL score once the closure should have landed, and confirm the account reads closed with a zero balance.
Closing a loan is a sound financial move whenever the interest saved is worth more than the cash you give up. What it is not is a shortcut, and treating it as one leads people to close old accounts that were helping them.
For the borrower with nine months left on a car loan, either choice is defensible. Make it on the arithmetic of interest saved, keep the old accounts that carry a clean record, and leave a few months between the closure and the home loan application.
[GP/VP]
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