How to Choose the Right Personal Loan Tenure Based on Your Income

By Abdul
Taking a personal loan can help you manage an expense without using all your savings at once. However, choosing the right loan amount is only one part of the borrowing decision. The repayment tenure can affect your monthly budget and overall borrowing cost just as much.
A shorter tenure means higher monthly EMIs but a shorter repayment period. A longer tenure can make the EMI easier to manage, but you may pay more interest over time. The right choice depends on your income, existing financial commitments, savings and future plans.
Before applying, it helps to calculate personal loan EMI for different tenure options. This gives you a clearer idea of what you can comfortably repay each month.
Loan tenure refers to the period over which you repay the borrowed amount. It directly affects your monthly EMI and the total interest payable.
For the same loan amount and personal loan interest rate, choosing a shorter tenure generally increases the EMI while reducing the period for which interest is charged. A longer tenure generally reduces the monthly EMI but can increase the total interest payable.
Therefore, the lowest EMI is not necessarily the most cost-effective option. The ideal tenure should balance monthly affordability with overall borrowing cost.
Your income should be one of the first factors you consider when choosing a loan tenure.
For salaried individuals, look at your regular take-home income. Do not rely heavily on occasional bonuses, incentives, or variable income when deciding how much EMI you can afford.
If you are self-employed, consider your average income after accounting for regular business and personal expenses.
For example, two people may both need a ₹5 lakh personal loan. One may earn ₹50,000 per month, while the other earns ₹1 lakh. Their suitable repayment tenures may differ because their monthly cash flows are not the same.
See also: Tips to Help Women Qualify for a Personal Loan From Hero FinCorp
Your tenure should therefore be based on your own financial position rather than someone else's repayment experience.
Before selecting a tenure, calculate personal loan EMI for multiple repayment periods.
An EMI calculator generally requires:
● Loan amount
● Interest rate
● Loan tenure
You can then compare how the monthly EMI and total interest change when you alter the tenure.
For instance, Tata Capital's personal loan EMI calculator lets borrowers enter the loan amount, applicable interest rate, and tenure to estimate the monthly EMI, total interest payable, and total amount payable.
This helps you compare repayment scenarios before deciding which option fits your budget.
Your income alone does not determine how much EMI you can afford. Before taking a personal loan, make a list of your existing commitments, including:
● Current loan EMIs
● Credit card payments
● Rent
● Insurance premiums
● Household expenses
● Education expenses
● Regular investments
● Other recurring costs
Suppose you earn ₹80,000 per month but already have significant financial commitments. Choosing a short tenure with a high EMI may leave very little room for savings or unexpected expenses. A slightly longer tenure may provide greater flexibility in such a situation.
A higher, stable income can give you more flexibility when choosing your repayment period.
If your essential expenses and existing obligations are relatively low, you may be able to manage a higher EMI comfortably. A shorter tenure can then help you repay the loan sooner and potentially reduce the total interest payable.
However, choosing the shortest available tenure just because you earn more isn't always necessary. You should still maintain sufficient room for savings, emergencies, and other financial goals.
Borrowers with lower income or higher monthly expenses may prefer a longer repayment period to keep the EMI manageable.
For example, a borrower earning ₹45,000 per month may find a high EMI difficult to manage alongside rent, household expenses and existing financial commitments.
Extending the tenure could reduce the monthly repayment. Taking out a loan may extend the repayment period, which can increase total interest costs. The goal is to choose a tenure that doesn't put unnecessary pressure on your monthly cash flow.
A low EMI can make a loan appear affordable. However, it may also indicate a longer repayment period.
Consider a hypothetical ₹5 lakh loan:
The actual EMI will depend on the applicable interest rate and loan amount.
This is why you should calculate personal loan EMI for different scenarios rather than choosing a loan solely because its monthly payment appears low.
The personal loan interest rate affects both your monthly EMI and the total amount you repay over the loan tenure. Even a small difference in the rate can change the overall borrowing cost, especially for a larger loan or longer tenure.
The rate offered to you may depend on factors such as your credit profile, income, employment details, loan amount, tenure, and repayment history. Therefore, avoid choosing a loan based only on the lowest advertised rate.
Instead, compare the rate offered to you along with the EMI, total interest payable, processing fees, and other applicable charges. This gives you a clearer picture of the actual cost of borrowing.
Don't use your entire monthly surplus for your EMI. Unexpected expenses can arise even when your income is stable, so keeping an emergency fund can help you manage them without relying on additional borrowing.
This is why the highest EMI you can afford may not always be the right choice. Choose a repayment amount that leaves enough room for emergencies, regular savings, and other essential expenses.
A personal loan may run alongside other important financial goals. You may want to:
● Build an emergency fund
● Invest regularly
● Save for education
● Purchase a vehicle
● Plan a wedding
● Make a major household purchase
● Prepare for retirement
A very high EMI could limit how much you can allocate towards these goals.
A longer tenure may sometimes provide more monthly flexibility, while a shorter tenure can help you become debt-free sooner. The better option depends on which financial priorities matter most to you.
Your financial position can improve during the loan tenure. You may receive a bonus, incentive, or other surplus income that could be used towards your outstanding loan.
If your loan terms permit part prepayment, using a portion of these funds to reduce the outstanding principal may help lower the remaining interest cost or shorten the repayment period, depending on the loan terms.
Before making a part prepayment, check your lender's terms, applicable charges, minimum prepayment amount, and any conditions that may apply. Also, avoid using your entire savings for prepayment and keep enough funds available for emergencies.
Before finalizing your loan, compare more than just the EMI.
Consider:
● Personal loan interest rate
● Monthly EMI
● Total interest payable
● Total amount payable
● Processing fees
● Prepayment terms
● Other applicable charges
● Repayment tenure
For example, a longer tenure may be suitable if maintaining monthly cash flow is your priority. A shorter tenure may be better if you can comfortably manage a higher EMI and want to reduce overall interest costs.
Choosing the right personal loan tenure means balancing a manageable EMI with the overall cost of borrowing. A shorter tenure can help reduce the total interest payable, while a longer tenure can provide more room in your monthly budget.
Before applying, consider your income, existing commitments, savings, financial goals, and the personal loan interest rate. Use an EMI calculator to compare different tenure options and choose a repayment plan that you can manage comfortably without putting your other financial priorities at risk.
[GP/KS]
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