How to Choose the Right Personal Loan Tenure Based on Your Income

Taking a personal loan can help you manage an expense without using all your savings at once. However, choosing the right loan amount is only one part of the borrowing decision. The repayment tenure can affect your monthly budget and overall borrowing cost just as much.

A shorter tenure means higher monthly EMIs but a shorter repayment period. A longer tenure can make the EMI easier to manage, but you may pay more interest over time. The right choice depends on your income, existing financial commitments, savings and future plans.

Before applying, it helps to calculate personal loan EMI for different tenure options. This gives you a clearer idea of what you can comfortably repay each month.

Why Does Personal Loan Tenure Matter?

Loan tenure refers to the period over which you repay the borrowed amount. It directly affects your monthly EMI and the total interest payable.

For the same loan amount and personal loan interest rate, choosing a shorter tenure generally increases the EMI while reducing the period for which interest is charged. A longer tenure generally reduces the monthly EMI but can increase the total interest payable.

Therefore, the lowest EMI is not necessarily the most cost-effective option. The ideal tenure should balance monthly affordability with overall borrowing cost.

Start With Your Monthly Income

Your income should be one of the first factors you consider when choosing a loan tenure.

For salaried individuals, look at your regular take-home income. Do not rely heavily on occasional bonuses, incentives, or variable income when deciding how much EMI you can afford.

If you are self-employed, consider your average income after accounting for regular business and personal expenses.

For example, two people may both need a ₹5 lakh personal loan. One may earn ₹50,000 per month, while the other earns ₹1 lakh. Their suitable repayment tenures may differ because their monthly cash flows are not the same.

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Your tenure should therefore be based on your own financial position rather than someone else's repayment experience.

Calculate Personal Loan EMI for Different Tenures

Before selecting a tenure, calculate personal loan EMI for multiple repayment periods.

An EMI calculator generally requires:

● Loan amount

● Interest rate

● Loan tenure