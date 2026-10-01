How Does Gold & Silver Price Track the Physical Market?

The prices of gold and silver seen in shops are not seen in isolation. The price of gold in India today is based on international prices of gold, rupee-dollar rate, import costs, taxes, purity and local demand. These inputs help to explain why a jeweller’s price might differ from an exchange rate or a global benchmark.



Today’s silver rate also takes a similar route but silver also has strong industrial demand. It is used in electronics, solar products, electrical goods, jewellery and other products. Consequently, silver prices can be influenced by shifts in both investment demand and industrial activity.



What Is the Physical Bullion Market?



The physical market is where actual gold and silver is traded, in the form of bars, coins, jewellery or raw metal. This market includes banks, refiners, bullion dealers, jewellers, importers and consumers.

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IBJA in India publishes daily benchmark rates for gold of different purity levels and for silver 999. Published rates before GST & Making Charges. These rates provide a common reference point for physical bullion to the market.



Indian rates and the effect of global prices



Gold and silver are on the world markets. The LBMA Gold Price and LBMA Silver Price are the leading international benchmark prices. Gold is benchmarked twice a business day, and silver is benchmarked once a business day.



This is the global figure from which Indian bullion prices will begin. Precious metal prices are quoted in dollars globally and hence the price has to be converted into Indian Rupees. This renders the domestic pricing very sensitive to the USD/INR exchange rate.

For instance, if the international price of gold stays the same and the rupee falls against the dollar, then the rupee price of imported gold could go up. If the rupee gains, the converted cost can fall. FBIL puts out the USD/INR reference rate based on spot market transactions.



Importance of MCX Prices



MCX is the provider of Indian price benchmarks for gold and silver futures. The standard gold contract is deliverable in a specific quality and the standard silver contract is tied to 999 purity.



Futures prices are based on expectations of the metal’s value at a future settlement date. Physical dealers follow these prices because both markets respond to many of the same inputs. These include global bullion prices, currency moves and supply, demand and market events.



However, MCX futures quotes and shop prices are not necessarily the same. These are different market conditions, contract conditions, delivery dates, quantities and costs.



The Construction of a Physical Price



Here’s a simple way to think about the physical price: Do the following:

Start with the worldwide price of bullion in US dollars.

Convert that value into rupees at the current exchange rate.

Include applicable import duty and other import costs.

Insert any taxes applicable to this transaction.

Allow for the purity of the metal.

Include local dealer premiums, transport, refining and supply costs.

Add the making charges and all other retail charges pertaining to jewellery.

The CBIC has put gold and silver in the precious-metal GST schedule at the rate of 3%. The final bill may also include costs associated with the product and service in question.



Variation in city prices



Quote on same day may be different quote in same city or from same seller even on same day. A gap can be down to local stock, transport, demand, dealer margins, purchase size and product form.



Purity matters too. A 24-carat gold bar and 22-carat jewellery don’t contain the same quantity of pure gold. Silver bars, coins and ornaments can also be of different purities. Therefore, looking at prices without looking at purity can give a false picture.

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Do Physical and Market Prices Move in Tandem?



They are generally travelling in the same general direction because they have a common global base. But the movement might not be equal at all times. A futures contract can respond quickly to news, currency movement, or world trading. Retail quotes may update at set times or have local premiums that move independently.



That is why the readers need to compare like with like. Check the metal, purity, unit, tax status, whether the quote is spot, futures, benchmark, or retail. The framework allows the reader to make sense of daily price changes, without assuming that all quoted prices are the same.



Conclusion



India’s gold and silver prices are connected to the physical market through a transparent chain. Based on international benchmark price. The domestic quote is influenced by currency conversion, import costs, taxes, purity, local demand and dealer costs. LBMA prices are the international benchmark while MCX and IBJA are useful Indian reference points. Understanding these layers explains why a market quote may be different than a shop price even if they are tracking the same metal.

[GP/VS]

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