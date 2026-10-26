First-Time Buyers: Is a Return of Premium Term Plan Worth It?

By Nikhil

Many people buying term insurance for the first time hit the same mental block. You pay premiums for 30 years, nothing happens to you, and you get nothing back. It feels like money down the drain. Return of premium term plans are designed to solve exactly that feeling, by giving you your premiums back if you outlive the policy. It sounds like a clear win, but the extra cost is easy to underestimate. Here's how to decide whether it's worth it for you.

What Is a Return of Premium Term Plan?

It's a term policy with one difference. Like a regular term plan, it pays your family the sum assured if you pass away during the policy term. But if you survive till the end, the insurer refunds the total premiums you paid. That refund usually doesn't include GST, rider premiums, or any extra premium charged for health reasons. So "return of premium" means the base premium only, which is worth knowing before you count on a specific figure.

Why It Appeals to First-Time Buyers

The appeal is mostly emotional, and that's not a bad thing. Nobody likes paying for something they may never use. Getting money back at 60 feels fairer, and it makes the premium easier to justify to yourself or your family. For people who've never bought insurance before, it can be the push that gets them to buy cover at all, which is better than putting it off.

How Much More Does It Cost?

This is the catch. Because the insurer has to return your money at the end, the premium for a return of premium plan is considerably higher than for a pure term plan with the same cover. The exact gap depends on your age, the cover amount, and the policy term, so get quotes for both versions side by side before deciding. Don't compare the refund alone. Compare what the extra premium could have done for you elsewhere.

A Simple Comparison Over 30 Years

Take an example with round, illustrative numbers. Say a 30 year old wants 1 crore life insurance cover until 60. Suppose the pure term premium is ₹12,000 a year and the return of premium version is ₹25,000 a year. Over 30 years, the return of premium plan pays back ₹7.5 lakh.

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Now suppose you bought the cheaper plan and invested the ₹13,000 difference every year instead, earning 8% a year. After 30 years, that would grow to roughly ₹14.7 lakh, about double the refund. Your actual numbers will differ, but in most cases investing the difference comes out ahead, provided you actually invest it and don't spend it.

What Happens If You Stop Paying Midway?

This catches people off guard. With a return of premium plan, the full refund is paid only if you keep the policy running until the end of the term. If you stop paying after some years, you may get a surrender value, but it's usually far less than what you've paid in, especially in the early years. Some plans give nothing back if you exit too soon. Since you're committing to a higher premium for decades, make sure it will stay affordable even if your income dips for a while.

What Will ₹7.5 Lakh Be Worth Later?

₹7.5 lakh today and ₹7.5 lakh thirty years from now won’t buy the same amount. At 6% inflation, ₹7.5 lakh three decades from now would buy roughly what ₹1.3 lakh buys today. The refund is the same number of rupees you paid in, without any growth to make up for rising prices. That's another reason the refund is less valuable than it first looks.

When Does a Return of Premium Plan Make Sense?

It can still be the right choice for some people. If you know you won't invest the difference regularly, the plan works as a forced saving that at least returns your money. If the idea of getting nothing back would stop you from buying cover at all, a return of premium plan is better than no plan. And if you value certainty over higher returns, the guaranteed refund may simply give you more peace of mind.

Questions to Ask Before You Buy

Before choosing either option, get clear answers on a few points:

• how much higher is the premium for the return of premium version, for your exact age and cover

• what exactly is refunded at maturity, and what's excluded

• what is the surrender value if you stop paying after five or ten years

• are the riders you want available on both versions

The answers will usually make the decision fairly obvious.

How Are These Plans Taxed?

Under the old tax regime, premiums for both types qualify for a deduction under Section 80C, within the overall ₹1.5 lakh limit. The new regime, now the default, doesn't allow this. The death benefit is tax-free for your family under Section 10(10D). The maturity refund on a return of premium plan can also be tax-free under the same section, as long as the policy meets the conditions, including limits on the annual premium compared to the sum assured. Check how this applies to the specific plan before you buy.

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For most first-time buyers, a pure term plan with the difference invested regularly gives better value. But a return of a premium plan isn't a bad choice if it's what gets you insured, or if you know you won't invest the savings. Compare both quotes for your age, think honestly about your habits, and pick the one you'll stick with for the full term.

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