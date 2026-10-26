School Fees vs College Costs: Which Should Parents Start Saving for First?

College Is a Different Kind of Goal

College costs are less frequent but potentially much larger.

Higher education can involve tuition, hostel charges, entrance coaching, travel, books and living expenses. Professional courses and overseas degrees can increase the amount further.

The advantage parents have is time.

If a child is three years old, there can be around 15 years before undergraduate education begins. That gives the money time to grow and spreads the required contribution across many years.

This is why college planning should usually start early, even when the amount being saved initially is small.

So, Which Should Come First?

The first priority is to make sure current school fees can be paid comfortably without borrowing or disrupting essential household expenses.

Once that is in place, college saving should begin as early as possible.

The two goals should not compete in exactly the same way because their timelines are different.

School fees are a near-term cash-flow need. College is a future corpus-building goal.

For example, if school fees are already covered through monthly income, there is little benefit in building a large separate fund for expenses due next year while postponing college investing for another five years.

That lost time can make the future college contribution much harder.

Why Starting College Savings Early Matters

The biggest advantage is compounding.

A parent starting when the child is four has many more years to build the corpus than someone beginning when the child is 13.

This matters because higher education costs can rise significantly over long periods.

One 2026 illustration showed that a degree costing ₹10 lakh today could become substantially more expensive over an 18-year period under a high education-inflation assumption.

The exact future cost cannot be known today, but the direction is clear: waiting reduces the time available and increases the monthly saving required later.

Do Not Put College Money Into the School-Fee Account

Keeping the two goals separate can make planning easier.

Money for the next year's school fees needs liquidity and stability because the payment date is close.

College money can follow a longer-term strategy because the goal may be 10 or 15 years away.

If both amounts sit in the same account, it becomes easier to use long-term money for annual school expenses.

A separate college fund makes the progress visible and reduces that temptation.

How Much Should Go Towards School Fees?

There is no fixed percentage.

Start with the annual school bill and include the costs that regularly appear around it.

These may include:

Tuition Fees

Transport

Books and Stationery

Uniforms

Activities

Coaching, Where Required

Divide the expected annual amount by 12 if setting money aside monthly makes cash flow easier.

Also keep a small buffer because fee increases or additional school expenses can appear during the year.

How Much Should Go Towards College?

College planning starts differently.

Estimate what the type of education you are considering costs today, then adjust the target for the years remaining.

There is no need to decide exactly which university or course a young child will choose.

A broad target is enough to start.