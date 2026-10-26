School Fees vs College Costs: Which Should Parents Start Saving for First?

School fees arrive first. College costs arrive later, but they can be much larger.
That can make education planning confusing for parents. Should more money go towards the expenses already coming every year, or should the focus shift early towards building a college corpus?
The answer depends on cash flow, how far away college is and whether regular school expenses are already manageable.
A sensible savings plan usually treats school fees as a current expense and college as a long-term goal, while still leaving room for both.
School education creates recurring costs every year.
Tuition fees are only one part of it. Parents may also pay for transport, uniforms, books, activities, devices and private coaching.
Recent government data shows course fees remain the largest school-education expense for Indian households. Urban households also spend considerably more than rural households across several education categories.
School tuition fees have also continued to rise. Data reported in 2026 showed primary and higher-secondary tuition fees were around 6% to 9% above their 2024 base levels during the first half of the year.
Since these expenses are due every year, they usually need to come from regular income or short-term savings rather than a long-term education corpus.
College costs are less frequent but potentially much larger.
Higher education can involve tuition, hostel charges, entrance coaching, travel, books and living expenses. Professional courses and overseas degrees can increase the amount further.
The advantage parents have is time.
If a child is three years old, there can be around 15 years before undergraduate education begins. That gives the money time to grow and spreads the required contribution across many years.
This is why college planning should usually start early, even when the amount being saved initially is small.
The first priority is to make sure current school fees can be paid comfortably without borrowing or disrupting essential household expenses.
Once that is in place, college saving should begin as early as possible.
The two goals should not compete in exactly the same way because their timelines are different.
School fees are a near-term cash-flow need. College is a future corpus-building goal.
For example, if school fees are already covered through monthly income, there is little benefit in building a large separate fund for expenses due next year while postponing college investing for another five years.
That lost time can make the future college contribution much harder.
The biggest advantage is compounding.
A parent starting when the child is four has many more years to build the corpus than someone beginning when the child is 13.
This matters because higher education costs can rise significantly over long periods.
One 2026 illustration showed that a degree costing ₹10 lakh today could become substantially more expensive over an 18-year period under a high education-inflation assumption.
The exact future cost cannot be known today, but the direction is clear: waiting reduces the time available and increases the monthly saving required later.
Keeping the two goals separate can make planning easier.
Money for the next year's school fees needs liquidity and stability because the payment date is close.
College money can follow a longer-term strategy because the goal may be 10 or 15 years away.
If both amounts sit in the same account, it becomes easier to use long-term money for annual school expenses.
A separate college fund makes the progress visible and reduces that temptation.
There is no fixed percentage.
Start with the annual school bill and include the costs that regularly appear around it.
These may include:
Tuition Fees
Transport
Books and Stationery
Uniforms
Activities
Coaching, Where Required
Divide the expected annual amount by 12 if setting money aside monthly makes cash flow easier.
Also keep a small buffer because fee increases or additional school expenses can appear during the year.
College planning starts differently.
Estimate what the type of education you are considering costs today, then adjust the target for the years remaining.
There is no need to decide exactly which university or course a young child will choose.
A broad target is enough to start.
As the child gets older and interests become clearer, the estimate can be updated.
A child saving plan should therefore remain flexible enough to handle changes in course, location or whether the child studies in India or overseas.
This is where prioritisation becomes important.
If school fees are putting pressure on monthly cash flow, stabilise that first. Taking expensive debt every year to pay school fees can create a recurring financial problem.
But do not wait for finances to become perfect before starting college savings.
Even a modest monthly contribution can establish the habit and give the money more time.
The college contribution can then increase as income grows or other expenses reduce.
This needs care.
Children can have access to scholarships, education loans or other funding routes for college. Parents generally have fewer ways to finance their own retirement once employment income stops.
Recent discussions around college funding have highlighted the risk of exhausting retirement savings to meet higher-education costs.
Education is important, but it should not leave the parents financially dependent later.
The better approach is to plan the goals together rather than treat the child's education as the only long-term priority.
Education planning is not something parents need to get exactly right on day one.
School costs can change. The child may move to a different board or school. College plans may shift from engineering to design, law, medicine or an overseas course.
Review the education fund every few years and update:
Current School Costs
Years Left Until College
Expected Higher-Education Cost
Amount Already Saved
Monthly Contribution
Investment Risk as the Goal Gets Closer
As college approaches, reducing the risk on money that will soon be needed can also become important.
Parents do not necessarily need to choose one goal and ignore the other. School fees need to be funded first because they are immediate and unavoidable. College savings need to start early because time is one of the biggest advantages available.
So, the practical order is simple: keep current education expenses under control, then start building the college corpus as early as cash flow allows. The school bill needs money now. The college goal needs time.
[NGpg/VP]
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