How Life Insurance Can Adapt to Major Financial Milestones in Your Life

Marriage: review protection for shared expenses

Marriage can create new financial responsibilities. Rent, household expenses, loans and future financial goals may now depend on one or both incomes.

This is a useful time to review existing life insurance cover.

For example, if one spouse earns Rs. 8 lakh a year and contributes most of the household income, the family should consider how major expenses would be managed if that income were no longer available. Existing savings, investments and insurance cover should be considered before deciding whether additional protection is required.

Having children: plan for long-term financial needs

Having children can increase long-term financial responsibilities. Education, healthcare and daily expenses may continue for 15–20 years or more.

For example, if a family has a Rs. 40 lakh home loan and expects Rs. 20 lakh for a child's higher education over the next 12 years, these commitments should be considered along with household expenses, savings and existing life insurance cover.

A term life insurance plan can provide death cover for a selected period, while a child plan may combine life cover with savings for goals such as higher education. Depending on the product, it may provide a maturity payout or other benefits linked to the child's future needs.

For instance, parents targeting Rs. 15 lakh for education in 12 years can evaluate a child plan alongside their other savings. The premium, policy term, maturity benefits and conditions should be checked before choosing one.

Buying a home: account for the loan

A home loan can become one of the family's largest financial obligations.

Suppose a policyholder has Rs. 50 lakh of existing life cover and later takes a Rs. 70 lakh home loan. The new liability changes the family's financial position. The policyholder should review the existing cover after considering outstanding debt, savings, investments and other sources of financial support.

The objective is not necessarily to match the insurance cover exactly to the loan. The wider household financial position should be considered.

Career growth: consider both assets and liabilities

Higher income does not automatically mean that life insurance cover must increase. As earnings rise, a person may also build savings and investments, while new loans, children's education costs or lifestyle expenses may increase.

For example, someone with Rs. 1 crore of life cover may later accumulate Rs. 40 lakh in financial assets while taking a Rs. 30 lakh business loan. The insurance requirement should be reviewed by looking at the complete financial position rather than income alone.

As income and investment capacity grow, a ULIP may also be considered for long-term financial goals. A ULIP combines life cover with market-linked investment options, so its value can change with the performance of the selected funds. IRDAI requires benefit illustrations for applicable linked products to distinguish guaranteed and non-guaranteed benefits, helping policyholders assess the product before making a decision.

A useful review should therefore consider four factors: income, liabilities, existing assets and financial dependants.

Planning major goals: separate protection from savings

People in their 30s and 40s may be working towards several goals at once, such as children's education, buying a home, building wealth and preparing for retirement.

Different life insurance products can serve different purposes.

Term insurance is mainly designed to provide death cover for a specified period. Savings-oriented life insurance products may combine life cover with features linked to long-term savings. Depending on the product, the policy may provide maturity-related benefits subject to its terms.

Some products may include guaranteed benefits, while other projected benefits may depend on applicable policy conditions. Benefit illustrations should therefore be read carefully rather than treating every projected amount as guaranteed.

Retirement: reassess the purpose of life insurance

Retirement can change both the need for life cover and the way a person plans for income. If children are financially independent, major loans are repaid and sufficient retirement savings have been built, the need for a large income-replacement term plan may reduce.

For example, someone approaching retirement with Rs. 80 lakh in retirement assets and no major liabilities may focus more on creating a regular retirement income than on increasing term insurance cover. Pension and annuity products can be considered for this purpose. Annuity products can offer options such as life annuity, joint-life annuity and annuity with return of purchase price, depending on the product and policy terms.

However, life insurance may still have a role if a person has a dependant spouse, outstanding debt or other financial responsibilities. The decision should therefore be based on the family's current needs and assets rather than age alone.

Before reducing, discontinuing or changing existing cover, check the policy terms and understand the financial consequences.