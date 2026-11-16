SIF Vs PMS Vs AIF: Where SEBI’s Specialised Investment Fund Sits In The Investment Landscape

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The headline permission is the ability to take short positions, within limits, through derivatives. That opens the door to long-short equity strategies, which a regular fund is barred from running. The headline restriction is the ticket: ₹10 lakh minimum, measured at the PAN level across all SIF strategies of a single fund house, with accredited investors exempt from the floor.

So you get NAV-based units, daily pricing, a fund house you already know, and a manager who can express a negative view on a stock. That last part is new for anyone who has only ever bought mutual funds.

PMS Means A Separate Portfolio And A Separate Tax Headache

Here’s the thing people forget about portfolio management services. You own the shares. Not units of something that owns shares, the shares themselves, sitting in a demat account in your name.

That has two consequences. The portfolio can be shaped to you (or at least to a model you have chosen), and every trade the manager makes is a taxable event in your hands, that year, whether or not you asked for it. Churn in a PMS is not an abstract cost. It shows up in your return.

Entry is ₹50 lakh, and partial withdrawals cannot take the account below that. There is no lock-in, though exit loads apply within SEBI’s limits. For a reasonably wealthy investor who wants a named manager and a visible portfolio, PMS still makes sense. For someone below the threshold, it is simply not available, and this is the first regulated product that offers some of the same flexibility at a fifth of the ticket.

AIFs Are Built For Investors Ready To Go Beyond Mutual Funds

Alternative investment funds are the furthest from a mutual fund in every direction. Minimum ₹1 crore (₹25 lakh for the manager’s own employees and directors). Privately pooled, documented through a placement memorandum rather than a scheme information document, and in Categories I and II, closed-ended with multi-year tenures. Category III, which runs the hedge-fund-style strategies most people make the comparison with, is where it gets interesting.

Category III AIFs can go long-short with considerably more freedom. But the gains are taxed inside the fund at the maximum marginal rate before anything reaches you. For a high-bracket investor the difference is smaller than it looks. For a mid-bracket investor it is material, and it is the single biggest structural argument for the newer product over a Category III AIF at the same strategy.

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