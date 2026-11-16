SIF Vs PMS Vs AIF: Where SEBI’s Specialised Investment Fund Sits In The Investment Landscape

For about a decade, Indian investors with real money but not quite PMS money had nowhere interesting to go. Mutual funds would take anything from a few hundred rupees up. Portfolio management services started at ₹50 lakh. Alternative investment funds started at ₹1 crore. In between sat a lot of people with ₹10 lakh to ₹40 lakh who were told, politely, to keep buying flexi-cap funds.
The SIF is SEBI’s answer to that gap. Whether it is a good answer depends on what you actually want from the money, and that is worth working through properly rather than taking the “mini-PMS” shorthand at face value.
Strip away the acronym, and it is simpler than it sounds. A specialized investment fund is a pooled scheme, run by a mutual fund house, under the mutual fund regulations, that is allowed to do things an ordinary mutual fund cannot. The framework came out of a SEBI circular in February 2025 and went live that April.
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The headline permission is the ability to take short positions, within limits, through derivatives. That opens the door to long-short equity strategies, which a regular fund is barred from running. The headline restriction is the ticket: ₹10 lakh minimum, measured at the PAN level across all SIF strategies of a single fund house, with accredited investors exempt from the floor.
So you get NAV-based units, daily pricing, a fund house you already know, and a manager who can express a negative view on a stock. That last part is new for anyone who has only ever bought mutual funds.
Here’s the thing people forget about portfolio management services. You own the shares. Not units of something that owns shares, the shares themselves, sitting in a demat account in your name.
That has two consequences. The portfolio can be shaped to you (or at least to a model you have chosen), and every trade the manager makes is a taxable event in your hands, that year, whether or not you asked for it. Churn in a PMS is not an abstract cost. It shows up in your return.
Entry is ₹50 lakh, and partial withdrawals cannot take the account below that. There is no lock-in, though exit loads apply within SEBI’s limits. For a reasonably wealthy investor who wants a named manager and a visible portfolio, PMS still makes sense. For someone below the threshold, it is simply not available, and this is the first regulated product that offers some of the same flexibility at a fifth of the ticket.
Alternative investment funds are the furthest from a mutual fund in every direction. Minimum ₹1 crore (₹25 lakh for the manager’s own employees and directors). Privately pooled, documented through a placement memorandum rather than a scheme information document, and in Categories I and II, closed-ended with multi-year tenures. Category III, which runs the hedge-fund-style strategies most people make the comparison with, is where it gets interesting.
Category III AIFs can go long-short with considerably more freedom. But the gains are taxed inside the fund at the maximum marginal rate before anything reaches you. For a high-bracket investor the difference is smaller than it looks. For a mid-bracket investor it is material, and it is the single biggest structural argument for the newer product over a Category III AIF at the same strategy.
Read the “who pays the tax” row with the “minimum investment” row and the SIF’s positioning becomes obvious. It is the only one of the three that combines a low floor with mutual fund tax treatment.
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I would put the case this way.
If you have ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh that you are prepared to treat as a higher-risk, longer-horizon allocation, and you want a manager who can short, nothing else in the regulated space will take you. That is the whole pitch, and it is a fair one.
If you have well over ₹50 lakh, it is not automatically the better choice. A PMS gives you a portfolio you can see and shape, and for an investor who trades rarely, the tax drag of per-trade events can be smaller than it sounds. An AIF, for the right strategy, offers freedom; the SIF is not allowed. Its advantages shrink as the cheque grows.
And a caution that applies regardless of ticket size. The ability to short is not the same as the skill to short. Long-short strategies are harder to run well than long-only ones, and the category is young enough that there is very little track record to judge managers on. Treat the first few years as the industry learning in public, because that is what they will be.
SEBI did not build the SIF to replace PMS or AIF. It built it to fill a specific hole, the investor with a meaningful sum who wanted more than a mutual fund and could not get into anything else. On that narrow brief it works.
The honest test is not “SIF versus PMS versus AIF” as if they were three brands of the same thing. It is “which of these fits the money I have, the tax bracket I am in, and the amount of complexity I am willing to pay for." Answer that first. The product choice tends to follow on its own.
[NGgp/GS]
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