Delhi

Under-construction building's roof slab collapses in Old Delhi's Paharganj; 8 injured, owner and contractor held

Eight workers were injured after an under-construction hotel collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj on November 15
In the image collapsed building is shown in Paharganj area of Old Delhi
A roof slab of an under-construction building in the Kasheruwalan area of Paharganj, central Delhi, collapsedX
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ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2026, a roof slab of an under-construction building in the Kasheruwalan area of Paharganj, central Delhi, collapsed, leaving eight people injured. The incident took place at a property in Sangatrashan, opposite a Government Girls Senior Secondary School. This was not the first such incident. On November 5, 2026, another under-construction building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar collapsed, killing seven people.

Police said construction work was underway when the roof slab of the second floor collapsed. Workers were laying the slab when the structure gave way, leading to the incident. The building owner and a contractor were apprehended by the police following the collapse.

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Under construction building in Paharganj collapse

According to a police officer, construction work was underway when the sudden collapse left eight people injured. Preliminary information suggested that some of the injured had suffered fractures, while others sustained minor injuries. Medical examinations and treatment of the injured are underway at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital.

The Paharganj Police received a PCR call about the partial collapse of the building at around 4:40 pm. Following the call, police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also received a call around the same time, following which two water tenders and an emergency response team were rushed to the location.

In the image the collapsed building of paharganj is shown
The Paharganj Police received a PCR call about the partial collapse of the building at around 4:40 pmX

However, before the fire department teams reached the spot, the injured had already been shifted to the hospital by police personnel and local residents. The injured workers were identified as Sheikh Saddam (37), Sheikh Raja (20), Mohammad Suhail (50), Sanjud Khan (40), Gautam Yadav (28), Varun Yadav (36), Raja (36) and Mantsu (40).

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Police investigate the Old Delhi building structural safety 

After inspecting the scene, police found that the supporting columns of the building were wet and the structure appeared to be slightly tilted, raising concerns about its stability. The circumstances that led to the collapse and the people involved are being examined by the police.

Police also said that the hotel building was being constructed by a man named Raman, who had given the building contract to Anwar.

In its initial report, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated  that the building had prior permission for construction and that no unauthorised work was being carried out at the site. However, authorities are still investigating whether compromised building materials contributed to the collapse.

Police are also examining whether dust-generating construction work was carried out despite the government restrictions under GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR due to pollution.

[Rh/VP/RS]

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In the image collapsed building is shown in Paharganj area of Old Delhi
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Paharganj
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