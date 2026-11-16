Under-construction building's roof slab collapses in Old Delhi's Paharganj; 8 injured, owner and contractor held

ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2026, a roof slab of an under-construction building in the Kasheruwalan area of Paharganj, central Delhi, collapsed, leaving eight people injured. The incident took place at a property in Sangatrashan, opposite a Government Girls Senior Secondary School. This was not the first such incident. On November 5, 2026, another under-construction building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar collapsed, killing seven people.

Police said construction work was underway when the roof slab of the second floor collapsed. Workers were laying the slab when the structure gave way, leading to the incident. The building owner and a contractor were apprehended by the police following the collapse.