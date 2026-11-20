Every vehicle on Indian roads needs at least third-party insurance. Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 makes this a legal requirement. Third-party cover pays for injury or death caused to other people, and for damage to their property, when the insured vehicle is at fault. It does not pay for anything that happens to the insured vehicle itself.

That is the job of own-damage cover. It deals with loss or damage to the owner’s own vehicle from accidents, fire, theft and certain natural events, subject to the policy terms. A comprehensive policy combines both. Many policies also carry a personal accident cover for the owner-driver, which is separate from the vehicle cover.

The number that sets the payout