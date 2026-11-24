A pipe that bursts open during a hard freeze usually clears a homeowners insurance claim without much argument. A pipe that gives out under a sink after 20 years of ordinary use usually doesn't, and that gap is exactly where coverage from Choice Home Warranty (CHW) was built to start.
Homeowners insurance is built around the unexpected: fire, lightning, theft, vandalism, and the kind of sudden damage a storm leaves behind, plus liability protection if someone is injured on the property, according to The Hartford's coverage breakdown. None of that is designed to respond to a system or appliance that simply reaches the end of its working life. A furnace that fails at 15 years old was never going to trigger a payout: nothing sudden or accidental happened, it simply wore out.
A home warranty, the kind Choice Home Warranty sells, is built for that exact scenario. Coverage is structured around normal wear and tear on major home systems and appliances, the everyday mechanical failures that have nothing to do with a storm or a break-in, per that same coverage breakdown.
Where a homeowners insurance claim runs through a deductible the policyholder sets when the policy is purchased, a home warranty typically comes with a flat service fee attached to each repair request instead. That's one of the clearest structural differences between the two products: insurance is priced around the size of a loss, and a home warranty is priced around the act of requesting a repair.
The dollar figures show why this distinction gets expensive fast. Repairing a burst pipe averages $500, with a typical range between $200 and $3,000 depending on materials and labor, and jobs involving underground pipe or extensive water damage can run past $5,000, according to Angi's repair-cost data. About 80 percent of that bill is labor, not parts.
Replacing an HVAC system costs $5,000 to $22,000, with an average around $7,500, and most systems are only built to last 15 to 25 years before that bill comes due, per Angi's pricing guide.
A water heater is a smaller number but a more frequent one. HomeAdvisor puts the average replacement around $1,347, and a standard tank model typically needs replacing every 6 to 15 years.
Those repairs trace back to time and use, not a storm or a break-in, which is precisely the wear-and-tear category homeowners insurance was never built to underwrite.
The median owner-occupied home in the U.S. is now 42 years old, up from 31 in 2005, and nearly half of owner-occupied homes were built before 1980, according to a National Association of Home Builders analysis of Census Bureau data. An aging housing stock means more HVAC systems approaching the far end of that 15-to-25-year lifespan and more water heaters past their 6-to-15-year window at the same time, which is exactly the territory homeowners insurance sits out of.
Founded in 2008 with a mission to make home ownership simple and affordable, CHW was built around this specific boundary line. Its plans are structured to respond when a covered system or appliance fails from ordinary use: the HVAC that finally quits after two decades, the electrical work that starts acting up, the refrigerator that stops holding a temperature.
That's a different job than the one homeowners insurance does, and CHW isn't positioned as a replacement for it. Most mortgage lenders require homeowners insurance, and a home warranty remains an optional layer on top of it rather than a substitute for it. Homeowners who carry both are rarely filing overlapping claims, because the two products are underwriting different kinds of failure in the first place.
Not every repair sorts cleanly into one category. A slow, unnoticed leak that eventually causes water damage can complicate a homeowners insurance claim, since many policies exclude damage tied to gradual seepage rather than a sudden event. That's a scenario worth checking against a specific policy's language rather than assuming either product will automatically step in.
A home warranty's role in that same scenario is narrower: it responds to the mechanical failure that caused the leak, the aging pipe or fitting that gave out, rather than the drywall or flooring damage that follows. Homeowners dealing with that kind of layered repair often end up working with both an insurance adjuster and a warranty claim on the same underlying problem, each one handling a different part of it.
The fastest way to sort a specific situation is to ask what actually happened. If a storm, a fire, or a break-in caused the damage, that's homeowners insurance territory. If a system or appliance simply reached the end of its working life doing exactly what it was supposed to do for years, that's the repair a home warranty was built to answer.
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