The dollar figures show why this distinction gets expensive fast. Repairing a burst pipe averages $500, with a typical range between $200 and $3,000 depending on materials and labor, and jobs involving underground pipe or extensive water damage can run past $5,000, according to Angi's repair-cost data. About 80 percent of that bill is labor, not parts.

Replacing an HVAC system costs $5,000 to $22,000, with an average around $7,500, and most systems are only built to last 15 to 25 years before that bill comes due, per Angi's pricing guide.

A water heater is a smaller number but a more frequent one. HomeAdvisor puts the average replacement around $1,347, and a standard tank model typically needs replacing every 6 to 15 years.

Those repairs trace back to time and use, not a storm or a break-in, which is precisely the wear-and-tear category homeowners insurance was never built to underwrite.

Why Does This Gap Matter More as Homes Get Older?