Accepting a claim and paying the whole bill are different things. Once a garage raises an estimate, the settlement is worked out by applying a set of deductions to it.

The logic is straightforward: the replacement part is brand new, while the damaged part had already been used and had been depreciated over time. As a result, the claim settlement is often based on the value of the part that was lost, rather than the cost of the new part being fitted. The financial impact can vary significantly depending on the parts being replaced and the nature of the repair, which is why two claims of similar value may result in very different out-of-pocket costs for the owner.

1. Deductions on replaced parts. The reduction follows the material of the part and, for some materials, the age of the car. Glass carries no deduction at all. Rubber, nylon and plastic parts carry a flat 50% whatever the car’s age.

This is where the difference becomes concrete. If an eligible repair requires a plastic part costing Rs. 10,000, the standard 50% depreciation deduction could leave Rs. 5,000 of that part’s cost with the owner. Zero depreciation cover can remove that deduction, although other applicable expenses may remain.

2. Painting charges. When painting charges are consolidated, 25% is treated as material cost, with 50% depreciation applied to that portion. The reduction therefore works out at one eighth of the painting charge.

3. Tyres and tubes. Under the base policy, damage to these is payable only where the vehicle itself is damaged in the same event. The settlement is then capped at half the replacement cost. That limit is separate from any optional tyre cover.

A compulsory deduction then applies on top of all of this. It is a fixed amount the owner meets on any own damage claim, however large or small the repair.

What the add-on changes in a settlement