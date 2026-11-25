By Abdul
A car insurance claim doesn't always cover the entire repair bill, even when the damage is covered under the policy. One of the most common reasons is depreciation on replaced parts, which can leave the owner paying a portion of the cost. That's where bumper-to-bumper cover comes in. Rather than replacing comprehensive insurance, it works alongside it to reduce or eliminate eligible depreciation deductions and lower out-of-pocket expenses after a claim.
Think of comprehensive insurance as the foundation of your protection. It determines whether an event is covered in the first place, typically including accidental damage, fire, theft, burglary, transit-related damage, and specified natural or man-made events such as floods, riots and malicious acts.
However, comprehensive insurance is not designed to cover everything. Routine wear and tear, mechanical or electrical breakdowns, and damage that cannot be linked to an insured event generally remain outside its scope. Once a claim is accepted, bumper-to-bumper cover can then step in to reduce the depreciation-related deductions that would otherwise be applied to eligible replacement parts, helping bring the claim settlement closer to the actual repair cost.
Bumper to bumper car insurance is an optional addition to the own-damage half of that policy. It reduces depreciation deductions without extending the list of insured events. Zurich Kotak General Insurance files it as Depreciation Cover, commonly sold as zero depreciation.
That distinction is the whole of the comparison. What follows is what it means once a car is damaged.
Accepting a claim and paying the whole bill are different things. Once a garage raises an estimate, the settlement is worked out by applying a set of deductions to it.
The logic is straightforward: the replacement part is brand new, while the damaged part had already been used and had been depreciated over time. As a result, the claim settlement is often based on the value of the part that was lost, rather than the cost of the new part being fitted. The financial impact can vary significantly depending on the parts being replaced and the nature of the repair, which is why two claims of similar value may result in very different out-of-pocket costs for the owner.
1. Deductions on replaced parts. The reduction follows the material of the part and, for some materials, the age of the car. Glass carries no deduction at all. Rubber, nylon and plastic parts carry a flat 50% whatever the car’s age.
This is where the difference becomes concrete. If an eligible repair requires a plastic part costing Rs. 10,000, the standard 50% depreciation deduction could leave Rs. 5,000 of that part’s cost with the owner. Zero depreciation cover can remove that deduction, although other applicable expenses may remain.
2. Painting charges. When painting charges are consolidated, 25% is treated as material cost, with 50% depreciation applied to that portion. The reduction therefore works out at one eighth of the painting charge.
3. Tyres and tubes. Under the base policy, damage to these is payable only where the vehicle itself is damaged in the same event. The settlement is then capped at half the replacement cost. That limit is separate from any optional tyre cover.
A compulsory deduction then applies on top of all of this. It is a fixed amount the owner meets on any own damage claim, however large or small the repair.
The add-on acts on one line of that calculation. It removes the depreciation on eligible replaced parts and leaves everything else where it was.
Reading down the first column shows what the add-on is being asked to fix and reading across shows how little of it moves.
That improvement carries a measurable cost. The car insurance premium rises by the price of the add-on. An additional voluntary deductible may also apply, if one is selected when the cover is purchased.
The difference between comprehensive insurance and bumper-to-bumper cover becomes most noticeable when a covered repair involves replacing parts. While a comprehensive policy may apply depreciation deductions, bumper-to-bumper cover can reduce or eliminate those deductions on eligible parts, helping lower the amount the owner pays out of pocket. The actual benefit, however, depends on factors such as the parts being replaced, the add-on premium, and any deductibles or policy limits that continue to apply.
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