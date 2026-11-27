By Abdul
You have repaid your loan in full, but your CIBIL report still shows it as open or overdue. This can feel worrying, because lenders read your report before they approve new credit. In many cases it is a delay in reporting. If you see a loan closed but not updated in CIBIL, the first step is to find out why.
● The lender has not yet sent the latest loan status to CIBIL.
● The loan was closed recently and is waiting for the next reporting cycle.
● The account details need to be verified before they are reported.
● There is a processing delay between the lender and CIBIL.
● A reporting or update error has occurred.
A short delay does not always mean there is a problem. It is still worth checking, because an accurate report supports loan eligibility, interest rates and EMI options.
Sign in to the Bajaj Finance app or My Account. Open the Closed Loans tab and select the loan. Then download your NOC or Loan Closure Certificate.
Steps to get your report corrected
1. Confirm the closure. Check that the loan is fully repaid and officially closed. Keep your closure certificate or NOC safe.
2. Check your CIBIL report. Look at the account number, status, outstanding balance, last update date and repayment history.
3. Contact your lender. Ask them to confirm that the closure was reported to CIBIL.
4. Raise a dispute with CIBIL. Do this if the lender says the closure was reported but your report is still wrong.
Make sure no overdue amount is pending on the account before you ask for an update.
The full process is explained in our guide on how to raise a Bajaj CIBIL dispute. There are two ways to do it.
● Online: Log in to CIBIL and open the Dispute Centre. Choose the type of error, enter your account and lender details, attach your documents and note the dispute ID.
● By post: Send a letter with your name, date of birth, address and report control number to the TransUnion CIBIL office in Mumbai. Attach your supporting documents and a copy of your PAN card.
The documents you need depend on the error. Other common errors include wrong personal details and duplicate accounts. For a closed loan, attach your Loan Closure Certificate or NOC and any repayment proof. You may also be asked for your PAN or Aadhaar and an address proof.
There is no fixed time for a closed loan to update. The loan is closed, the lender reports it, CIBIL processes it and then your report is updated. The total time depends on the lender’s reporting schedule and CIBIL’s processing. If the status has not changed after the normal cycle, contact your lender before you dispute. Once a dispute is raised, it is typically resolved in about 30 days.
When a dispute is rejected, your report stays unchanged. You can then:
● Recheck your documents and the details you entered.
● Contact CIBIL again.
● Write to the lender’s Principal Nodal Officer.
● File a fresh dispute with stronger proof.
● Escalate the matter to the RBI Ombudsman.
Correcting a genuine error can improve your score, though the result depends on your overall credit history.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings. To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.
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