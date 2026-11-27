● The lender has not yet sent the latest loan status to CIBIL.

● The loan was closed recently and is waiting for the next reporting cycle.

● The account details need to be verified before they are reported.

● There is a processing delay between the lender and CIBIL.

● A reporting or update error has occurred.

A short delay does not always mean there is a problem. It is still worth checking, because an accurate report supports loan eligibility, interest rates and EMI options.

How to get your closure documents