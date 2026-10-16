What Common Mistakes Should you Avoid on a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator

A personal loan eligibility calculator can help you estimate how much you may be able to borrow before applying. The result, however, depends entirely on the figures you enter. Using gross salary instead of take-home pay or leaving an existing EMI out can make the estimate much higher than the amount a lender may offer.

The calculator also works with assumptions about interest rate and tenure, which may differ from the terms available to you. Using figures that match your actual financial records gives you a more useful estimate and helps you plan the loan amount realistically.

Why does the calculator show more than the lender offers

A calculator shows an estimate based on the information you provide, while a lender uses verified information from your documents and credit report. Many calculators also use a standard interest rate and tenure that may not match your profile.