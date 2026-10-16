What Common Mistakes Should you Avoid on a Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator

A personal loan eligibility calculator can help you estimate how much you may be able to borrow before applying. The result, however, depends entirely on the figures you enter. Using gross salary instead of take-home pay or leaving an existing EMI out can make the estimate much higher than the amount a lender may offer.
The calculator also works with assumptions about interest rate and tenure, which may differ from the terms available to you. Using figures that match your actual financial records gives you a more useful estimate and helps you plan the loan amount realistically.
A calculator shows an estimate based on the information you provide, while a lender uses verified information from your documents and credit report. Many calculators also use a standard interest rate and tenure that may not match your profile.
Even when you enter accurate information, the final offer can still differ. The lender may quote a higher rate, apply a different tenure or use its own credit policy when assessing your application.
The calculator result is therefore a planning figure, not a loan offer.
A wrong salary figure combined with a missing EMI can substantially inflate an eligibility estimate. Lenders use the fixed obligation to income ratio (FOIR) to assess how much of your income can go towards existing and new EMIs.
Take Sunita, 41, a school vice-principal in Jaipur. Her daughter has secured an MBA seat with two-year fees of Rs. 13,00,000. Sunita initially entered her gross salary and left out the Rs. 16,000 she pays each month towards her car loan.
The 55% FOIR limit and 12.5% interest rate below are illustrative and do not represent any lender's figures
With corrected inputs, her personal loan eligibility calculator result falls to about Rs. 11.5 lakh. That amount does not cover both years of fees.
Sunita therefore plans to borrow Rs. 6,50,000 for the first year and use savings for the second. The illustrative EMI of Rs. 14,624 remains within the Rs. 25,800 available after applying the 55% FOIR limit.
When you use a personal loan to pay an education fee, enter the actual amount you need and account for charges that affect the cash you receive. Your tenure should also reflect the EMI you can afford from the first repayment.
· Use the fee amount: Start with the figure on the fee letter instead of rounding it upwards.
· Account for processing fees: If a 2% fee is deducted before disbursal, receiving Rs. 6,50,000 would require borrowing about Rs. 6,63,265.
· Check the repayment start: EMIs on a personal loan for education start according to the loan terms after disbursal. A dedicated education loan may have different repayment rules.
Before accepting an offer, read the Key Facts Statement (KFS). It shows the annual percentage rate (APR), applicable charges and repayment schedule. Check the net amount you will receive against the fee you need to pay.
Most mistakes involve monthly income, existing EMIs, interest rate, tenure and processing fees. Income and existing EMIs affect how much of your monthly income remains available for a new EMI. The rate, tenure and fee affect the actual cost of borrowing.
The first two inputs can have the biggest effect because they determine how much of your income appears available for another EMI.
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