Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story First Underground Railway In Mainland Europe Celebrates Its 125th Birthday
Lead StoryWorld

First Underground Railway In Mainland Europe Celebrates Its 125th Birthday

The Millennial Underground is a favorite of generations of Hungarians and of tourists alike

0
Underground
Reconstructed underground train on the Millennium Underground Line. Wikimedia Commons

The Hungarian capital of Budapest commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of its underground railway, which was the first of its kind in mainland Europe and is the world’s second-oldest after the London Underground.

It is known as the Millennium Underground, as it was inaugurated in 1896, the year when Hungary celebrated the 1,000th anniversary of the arrival of Magyar tribes in the Carpathian Basin in Central Europe, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Millennial Underground is a favorite of generations of Hungarians and of tourists alike,” the municipal transport company BKV said in a statement marking the occasion on Monday.

First Underground Railway In Mainland Europe Celebrates Its 125th Birthday

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In 2002, the underground railway was included in the Unesco World Heritage List.

The 4-km underground railway was a technical innovation in the late 19th century and it is still considered a milestone in the history of transport.

Underground
Ganz Articulated train on the Budapest Millennium Underground. Wikimedia Commons

In 2020, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) named the Millennium Underground as one of the world’s major technical milestones.

The construction of the underground railway line was a significant innovation in itself, but its low-floor cars with cabs on both ends were also state-of-the-art solutions.

One of the original cars, a timber-framed vehicle with track number 11 has been preserved in mint factory condition in BKV’s museum in Budapest.

ALSO READ: ‘Summer Is Not Going To Make Covid Go Away,’ Study Concludes

The 10.5-meter vehicle had a capacity of 46 passengers and was in service until 1960. It had a maximum speed of 50 km per hour.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, BKV marked the day with an online event.

The Hungarian National Bank (MNB) issued a commemorative coin on the occasion. (IANS/KB)

Previous articlePakistan’s Sikh Community On The Brink Of Extinction
Next articleLearn A New Trick Online While In Lock down

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Notable Revolutions In World History

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more
India

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more
Lead Story

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Notable Revolutions In World History

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Revolutions are important in societal uprisings, and they are often aided by mass public dissent and anger. When a significant portion of...
Read more

China’s Special Recruitment Drive For Tibetans Amid Border Standoff

India NewsGram Desk - 0
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is for the first time forming exclusive military formations manned by ethnic Tibetans. India's external and military intelligence officials...
Read more

Leopard Diaries: Explore The Remarkable Tale Of Lonely, Mysterious Creature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The leopard is the reigning rock star of the wildlife world. It's a species that is obscure and largely overshadowed by the tiger, especially...
Read more

New 3d Model Invented To Test Therapies For Covid

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for Covid-19 and other...
Read more

To Communicate With Customer Base In 2021 Use Regional Languages

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India is a culturally diverse country with over 120 different languages being spoken here. It is estimated that over 430 million of the Indian...
Read more

During Covid 1 In 5 Older Adult’s Mental Health And Sleep Worsened

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health and sleep of nearly one in five older adults worsened since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, according to a survey. More...
Read more

Indians Reveal Little Things They Did To Make Their Lock down Days Complete

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over half of all Indians surveyed in a recent poll say that they have become conscious of the environment -- including growing plants, become...
Read more

Know About Zakat, One Of The Five Basic Tenets Of Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Zakat is one of the five basic tenets of Islam. Zakat means purity. Thus, this implies that a man purifies his yearly earnings by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,512FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada