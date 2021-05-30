Sunday, May 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

About half of the average milk chocolate bar is made of sugar, according to industry experts

0
Mushrooms
The company is in talks with “major chocolate players” in the United States, but Hahn declined to name them. Wikimedia commons

An upstart U.S. food technology company has developed a unique fermentation process using mushrooms to reduce bitterness in cocoa beans that it believes will cut sugar content in chocolate candy. A year after first launching its fermentation method to reduce bitterness in coffee beans, one of the world’s biggest commodity markets, MycoTechnology, Inc. is expanding into cocoa and will launch its process on Tuesday.

The market is smaller, but the potential may be bigger with health-conscious consumers seeking lower-calorie foods amid mounting concerns about obesity and diabetes. “We use mushrooms that we train specifically to remove unwanted aspects of food and infuse it with the natural health benefits of the mushroom,” said Alan Hahn, chief executive of MycoTechnology, Inc, formed in 2013 in Denver, Colorado. “Particularly with chocolate, the bitterness is a big issue. We remove that bitterness and the need for sugar is reduced drastically.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

About half of the average milk chocolate bar is made of sugar, according to industry experts. Hahn said his MycoSmooth technology, invented by the company’s chief science officer Brooks J. Kelly can cut the amount of sugar needed in the average chocolate bar by half, from 31 grams to about 15 grams. The company is in talks with “major chocolate players” in the United States, but Hahn declined to name them.

Mushrooms
MycoTechnology is looking at widening the use of its procedure to bulk agricultural markets like rice and other grains. Pixabay

From its Denver headquarters, the company will start processing its own beans as well as those on behalf of its customers and will license out the technology. The process will compete with other more widely used methods, including the “Dutching” process that was developed in the 1800s and modifies the bean’s taste with an alkalizing agent. MycoTechnology’s chemical-free process reduces the bitterness, rather than masking it, at a minimal cost. It adds “pennies per lb” to the cost of cocoa, Hahn said.

ALSO READ: Study: Mushroom Eating Can Increase The Intake Of Several Micronutrients

Coffee to Cocoa

MycoTechnology’s chocolate plans may, however, not be as simple as they first appear. Cutting the sugar content may pose new hurdles for confectionery makers if they cut sugar use and replace it with higher cocoa or milk content. Both are more expensive than sugar.

“If you wind up taking sugar out and raising the [cocoa] liquor content, you will raise the fat content of the bar, which will be higher calories,” said Ed Seguine, president of Seguine Cacao Cocoa & Chocolate Advisors in Hanover, Pennsylvania, with over 30 years experience in chocolate product research. “It doesn’t make economic sense because you’ve got to put something in its place,” Seguine said. After coffee and cocoa, MycoTechnology is looking at widening the use of its procedure to bulk agricultural markets like rice and other grains.

In the process, MycoTechnology takes fermented beans, sterilizes them, and then inoculates them with their unique strains of mushroom root systems that have been trained specifically to remove bitterness. The beans are then placed in a sealed bag and for the following seven to 21 days, the roots do their work. Mushrooms naturally feed on moisture, oxygen, and sugars. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleHere’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat
Next articleMental Health Is Being Neglected Globally: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more
Environment

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Are Cyclones Get Their Name?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY What is a cyclone The term 'Cyclone' is derived from the Greek word 'Cyclos,' which meaning 'Snake coiling.' Cyclones are formed by atmospheric...
Read more

Top 3 DIY Tips For Eco-Friendly Home Decor

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, let's vouch to focus on sustainability and make environment-friendly changes to our interiors decor. Worried that it will cause a...
Read more

Moonsoon Skincare Tips

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While the monsoon might be enjoyable for a lot of us, curling up with a good book and cup of tea while it pours...
Read more

Scientists Identify Gene Linked To Thinness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers say they have identified a gene that either keeps people thin or makes them obese. They say the gene is present in all...
Read more

Mental Health Is Being Neglected Globally: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A report by a team of international medical researchers says mental health is being neglected across the world, but more so in developing countries....
Read more

Food Experts Say Fermented Mushrooms Slash The Bitterness In Cocoa

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An upstart U.S. food technology company has developed a unique fermentation process using mushrooms to reduce bitterness in cocoa beans that it believes will...
Read more

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada