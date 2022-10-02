Problems and challenges in the ready-to-eat food industry

Factors contributing to the growth

The primary reasons behind their demand are the ease of use and year-round accessibility of ready-to-eat food products. What has contributed to the high growth of products in this industry is the sedentary lifestyles of millennials. Working professionals, especially, do not have sufficient time to cook meals. Thus, on-the-go meals that require little to no time and ingredients are becoming highly sought-after. Another factor contributing to the rising demand is the increasing number of working women who are no longer prioritizing the task of cooking but rather focusing on building their careers. Moreover, better job prospects have led to a migration of individuals from small towns and tier-II cities to metropolitan areas, causing a high demand for ready-to-eat products. The increasing usage of technologically advanced products like microwaves and inductions has alleviated the cooking method and embraced ready-to-eat meals that support these products.

The sector mainly experienced significant changes with the Covid-19 pandemic, when ready-to-eat food was considered safer for consumption than restaurant food. The shift in demand was especially noticed in the first half of 2020 when people preferred cooking at home rather than dining out, which further led people to bring home ready-to-eat products that offered plenty of variety and were quick to consume. The surge in sales of ready-to-eat products can also be credited to expanding distribution channels.

With so much potential demand, growth and opportunities laid out for India's industry, what caused the ready-to-eat market to come to life much later than expected? Did the industry face significant challenges along the way? Let us find out.

Challenges in the ready-to-eat food market

Influence of negative perception on consumers

It was always believed by people, especially aged consumers, that there are plenty of food preservatives in ready-to-eat products, which condenses their nutritional value. The younger generation has often been prohibited from consuming packaged ready-to-eat products, affecting overall demand and sales in India.

Lack of effective distribution system

The supply chain comprises unorganized and unbranded players like raw material manufacturers, quality testing units, research and development resources, and packaging suppliers. Several such siloed systems have made the food distribution structure a complex one. Also, the most significant setback of the lack of appropriate storage facilities has caused ample food storage. However, with advancements, third-party storage facility distributors are being roped into the supply chain, which has also caused an added operational cost.