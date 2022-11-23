The fit and fabulous foodies of Bollywood

By: Olivia Sarkar

While it may appear that Bollywood's fit and skinny celebs don't eat, this couldn't be further from the truth. You'd be surprised at the cheat meals, binge days, and their favorite sweet treats. Whether they're on a diet, following a strict regime, or making a physique for a particular role, they always manage to squeeze in some of their favorite foods. Here's a look at who you think may gorge only on salads and what they indulge in: