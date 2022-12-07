The evolution of the breakfast category in India

Every morning the first thing on our minds is 'What's for breakfast?' But the most important meal of the day as we know it today was not always part of our (India's) daily routine or culture, and neither was the transition into it.

Until the 14th century, it was not particularly usual in India to consume an early morning meal. Meals began only around midday for us (which made up for the primary meal of the day followed by a siesta for some people). The only other big meal was a nighttime supper, which used to be lighter than the midday meal. Since the population consisted primarily of land-owning farmers and gatherers, this way worked the best for them.

With the advent of employment in the nation, things started changing. People who worked in other people's fields, homes, or mills began to make time for an early morning snack, which was the case earlier with only children, the elderly, and the ill. In the 17th century, since Europe had discovered coffee, tea, and chocolate, by the time The East India Company made its expedition to India in the 19th century, they brought with them the concept of breakfast. In the then-Occidental social elite circles, people congregated at their tables for breakfast before going about their day in the age of the industrial revolution. And this time also coincided with the rise of crackers and the birth of breakfast cereal. And with that, dawned the era of commercialization of ready-to-eat breakfast items.