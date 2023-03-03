Swiss luxury chocolate brand Laderach to enter Indian market

Laderach was established in 1962 and is renowned for its dishes that combine traditional flavors with contemporary goals. Laderach is delicately crafted artisanal chocolates that are an amalgamation of the passion and craftsmanship of chocolatiers par finesse. They are a genuinely decadent experience in gourmet chocolates. Each chocolate is a paragon of flavor and is created solely in Switzerland to ensure the highest quality using only the freshest ingredients.

A report by the IMARC Group estimates that the Indian chocolate market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1 percent from 2022 to 2027, from a value of US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.8 billion by 2027.