Tips for an epic summer road trip

With the mercury already touching 40 degrees Celsius, summers can be relentless and unforgiving. What better way to escape the heat and find relief than to plan your perfect summer getaway?

India is fortunate to have an abundance of natural wonders, including mountains, hills, beaches, exotic forests, and other places to visit that provide respite from the scorching heat wave.



Road trips are quite the vibe this season! Jam to your favourite song, feel the wind in your hair, eat, enjoy, and chill! To ensure that your summer trip doesn't hit a bump, ShareChat creator JaSeel MuHammed, @jazimc is here to share his holy grail for a perfect road trip this summer. So, buckle up and get ready for some exciting adventures!



Choose the right destination



Having fun is the ultimate purpose of any road trip. It is always advisable to choose a destination that is easily accessible by road and appropriate per the weather conditions.