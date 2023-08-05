Tune Into a Groundbreaking Culinary Podcast

The epicurean world is about to witness a culinary podcast take the digital airwaves by storm with the newest Magazine St. Kitchen presents the “Speak Greasy with Gauri Devidayal” show.

Hosted by the renowned culinary expert, Co-Founder, and CEO of Food Matters Group, Gauri Devidayal, this one-of-a-kind audio and video podcast promises to leave taste buds tingling and minds inspired. It’s an extraordinary journey into the heart of gastronomy, set against the backdrop of the illustrious Magazine St. Kitchen, Byculla.

With a captivating blend of inspiring storytelling and savoury revelations, “Speak Greasy” offers an intimate and immersive ringside view into the lives of national and international chefs and culinary doyens.

The show brings to the forefront the untold stories of culinary maestros and up-and-coming young chefs who have walked through the doors of the gorgeous state-of-the-art Magazine St. Kitchen. Listeners will be taken on an extraordinary adventure through the chefs’ personal culinary journeys as well as their memorable experiences in this cutting-edge culinary playground.

Gauri Devidayal, a well-known name in the food industry and podcast universe is the ideal host for “Speak Greasy”, the 4th of her podcasts after The Colaba Cartel, Women On Top, and This Round Is On Me. Her passion for food and culinary expertise shines through as she engages with the chefs in candid and insightful conversations. From the challenges they’ve conquered to the triumphs that have defined their careers, “Speak Greasy” leaves no stone unturned in uncovering the essence of their culinary artistry.

With each episode, “Speak Greasy” will unveil the experiences of one exceptional guest, the likes of Jay Yousuf - the mastermind behind Magazine St. Kitchen and Co-Founder, of Food Matters Group, Chef Luke Robinson - Executive Head Chef, The Table and ex-Head Chef, Evelyn’s Table, Chef Sarah Todd - Founder, Hot Toddy, Masterchef Australia Runner Up 2022, Restaurateur, Author and many others. These celebrated culinary experts will share anecdotes that have shaped their perspectives on food and cooking.