MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore signed at World Food India

New Delhi, Sep 27: Twenty-one companies have signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) on the second day of World Food India 2025, bringing the total value of agreements at the event to over Rs 1 lakh crore for investments, the government said on Saturday.

Investments worth more than Rs 25,000 crore were committed by these 21 companies, an official statement said.

The second day of the summit at Bharat Mandapam saw participation from global regulators, industry leaders, startups, and policymakers, with dialogues focussing on sustainability, technology, investment, and international partnerships.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries held 13 sessions focused on the event's five pillars, addressing key topics such as pet food, nutraceuticals, speciality foods, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based foods.

The day involved sessions from partners and focus states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Bihar, along with delegations from New Zealand, Vietnam, Japan, and Russia, the statement said.