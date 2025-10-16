India’s food Security System ensuring Food, Nutritional Equity for 81 crore Citizens: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 16: India’s food security system is aimed at ensuring food and nutritional equity for 81 crore citizens, said the government on Thursday on World Food Day 2025.

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16 to promote awareness regarding access to safe, nutritious, and sustainable food for all. The theme this year is ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future’.

“Food security is ensuring that all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life. Achieving this requires not only adequate production of food but also its equitable distribution,” the government said in an official statement.

“India’s food security architecture is anchored in a dual strategy of strengthening agricultural production and ensuring equitable distribution,” it added.

The country has made significant progress in addressing hunger and strengthening food security through a range of programmes and policies aimed at reducing malnutrition, alleviating poverty, and promoting agricultural sustainability.

With schemes like the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, complemented by flagship programmes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the Decentralised Procurement Scheme (DCP), and the Open Market Sale Scheme – Domestic (OMSS-D), the government leads inclusive distribution to nearly 81 crore people with affordable food grains.