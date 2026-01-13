School-Based Behavioural Programmes Cut Junk Food Intake by Over 1,000 Calories a Day Among Indian Adolescents Says Study

New Delhi, Jan 12: Even as India is seeing a rapid rise in childhood obesity, diabetes, and heart-disease risk, a new study showed how school-based behavioural interventions can help reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) that are rich in salt and sugar among adolescents.

The scientific study led by researchers from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, found that simple school-based behaviour programmes can dramatically reduce junk food consumption by over 1,000 calories per day.

Higher intake of UPFs, including fast foods and sugary drinks, is a known factor for increasing health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and cancers in adolescents and teenagers.