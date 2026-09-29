Ladera Resort's Chef Nigel Mitchell Is Building a Menu From the Volcanic Ground Up

Sulphur Springs is the hottest, most active geothermal area in the Lesser Antilles. It sits in a valley below the Pitons on Saint Lucia's west coast and vents steam continuously. It's marketed, with reasonable accuracy, as the world's only drive-in volcano.

Up the ridge from it, Ladera Resort grows most of what it serves, and Chef Nigel Mitchell cooks it.

Ladera is a 37-suite, adults-only resort built on a signature open wall design and pitched as the most romantic place on earth, and Dasheene is where a good deal of that actually happens: proposals, anniversaries, private dinners. The restaurant is also open to visitors who are not staying at the resort. Mitchell runs the kitchen there, and the property describes his approach as farm-to-table in the plain sense: Saint Lucia brought to the table through local ingredients, on ground that was a cocoa plantation before it was a hotel. That is a more specific brief than it sounds, because of what the ground is made of.

The ground

The Pitons Management Area, the UNESCO World Heritage site inscribed in 2004 , takes in the Gros Piton, the Petit Piton, the forest between them and the geothermal field. Government material calls it a living landscape rather than a reserve. Four communities sit inside the boundaries. Stretches of native dry and moist forest remain largely unmodified.

The whole of it is volcanic in origin. The two spires are volcanic in formation, the springs are the island’s most active surviving geothermal field, and the ground on the slopes between them came out of the same system.

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Ladera occupies 18 acres of that slope, on a ridge roughly 1,000 feet up, on ground that was the Rabot Estate cocoa plantation before it was a hotel. Cocoa was grown there for a reason.

Mitchell has run the kitchen for seven years. Speaking on the resort's own site, he puts the sourcing in terms of what a guest can walk out and see: "When guests tour the gardens at Ladera and witness the center of the rainforest and all its bounty. It's where we can get all the fresh herbs, the fresh vegetables, the fresh fruits from the Ladera property. The other ingredients we get from local farmers. It's what we use for the spices and the juices to marinate and season all our meats in the kitchen."

The property began as a restaurant

Ladera was a restaurant before it was a hotel. It began in 1982 as a dining room and a villa on this ridge, both designed and built by the American architect John DiPol, and the resort grew outward from there until it reached 37 suites and villas. The dining room was named Dasheene, after the dasheen root growing on the estate, which tells you what the place was paying attention to before it had any rooms to sell.

That order matters for a food piece. Most hotels add a restaurant to a building. This building was added to a restaurant, and Dasheene, the room it all started from, is still the flagship.

The ground it started on was already agricultural. The 18 acres were part of the Rabot Estate, a cocoa plantation, and cocoa is a crop that wants exactly what this slope has: elevation, rainfall, shade and deep volcanic ground. Nobody chose this ridge for a hotel first. They chose it for what would grow on it.

Dasheene, and a supply chain measured in acres

Dasheene has been the resort's dining room for decades and Mitchell's program there is farm-to-table in the literal sense rather than the menu-language sense. Almost all of the food served at Ladera is grown on the property or bought from organic farms nearby.

That's a short chain. It's an unusual one in the eastern Caribbean, where hotel kitchens in this bracket typically import a large share of what they plate, and where the logistics of doing otherwise on a small island with a single deepwater port have defeated better-funded operations than this one. A property that can walk to most of its produce is running a different kitchen from one that receives a container.

The constraint cuts both ways. A kitchen sourcing at this radius can't write a fixed menu twelve months out. It cooks what's ready.

On what the place is like to cook in, Mitchell has said: "It's a small resort where everybody knows everybody. It's like a small community joined together. I know everybody who works here. So we are a family working here and that's really why it's so special."

The gardens that are still going in

The kitchen gardens on the property are still being extended, a piece of the November 2025 renovation that is deliberately unfinished. Mitchell's menus are being rewritten against them as the beds come in, which is the part of the story that is still happening rather than finished.

The renovation rebuilt all 37 suites and villas, added the 25,000-square-foot lévé Wellness & Spa, and took the property from a single dining room to six venues. Gardens are the slowest of those projects. They run on a growing season rather than a construction schedule, so the F&B program is still moving toward the sourcing it was designed for.

The Jako Wellness Café, inside lévé, is the outlet most directly fed by the beds. Cold-pressed juices, smoothies and vegetable-led plates come out of it, built on produce grown on site.

Six venues, one supply

Each of the rooms the renovation added draws on the same short chain from a different angle.

The Jako Wellness Café inside lévé runs on the kitchen gardens. The Hideaway Rum Bar runs on small-batch St. Lucian rum. The Pool Terrace and the T'cholit Lounge sit alongside them. The Wine Room is the outlier, and the section below deals with it.

Then there is the fish fry, which is not a room at all.

The same ingredients, upstairs in the spa

The material thread does not stop at the kitchen door.

Treatments at lévé are built on local ingredients: volcanic mud, coconut, banana and island botanicals, alongside products made on the island. The mud is the thread back to the valley below. The wet area is anchored by a volcanic-mineral vitality pool, with a dry sauna, an infrared sauna and a steam room around it.

Coconut and banana are on the treatment list for the same reason they're in the kitchen. They grow here. Some of them grow on the property.

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