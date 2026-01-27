Morocco, AFCON, and the Controversies that Trailed Africa’s Biggest Football Event

This story by Adesewa Olofinko originally appeared on Global Voices on January 26, 2026.

When Senegal clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco on January 18, 2026, the celebration was overshadowed by discussions about the tournament’s conduct and fairness.

The final, played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, unfolded amid intense tension. A Video Assistant Referee-reviewed penalty awarded to Morocco late in the 98th minute of stoppage time triggered an immediate protest from the Senegalese players, who walked off the pitch. In the moments following the walkout, reports indicated that confrontations broke out between Senegalese supporters and stadium officials.

When the match eventually resumed, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz attempted a “Panenka” — a softly chipped shot aimed down the centre of the goal, but the effort was unsuccessful, with the ball comfortably finding its way into the hands of Senegal’s goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. The match proceeded into extra time, where Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal, securing Senegal’s victory and the AFCON title.

Tensions continued into the final’s post-match press conference. Videos circulating online showed several Moroccan journalists walking out of the room as Senegal’s head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, entered the venue holding the hand of his daughter.

The walkout drew criticism from other foreign journalists present at the tournament, as well as from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), which described the incident as inconsistent with professional standards of sports journalism.

African football and the politics of hosting

African football has rarely existed in isolation from the continent’s political geography. Rivalries are often shaped by history, diplomacy, and unresolved political and regional tensions, and major tournaments regularly reopen discussions about fairness and the responsibilities that come with hosting.