"Sore Loser": Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Celebrating 10 Years of Portugal's Euro Victory After World Cup Exit

CRISTIANO RONALDO CELEBRATED the 10 year anniversary of winning the 2016 Euro on July 10, 2026. It has already been a decade since Ronaldo won his first international trophy with Portugal and to remember the moment he posted a picture where he is celebrating the title win with his team.

Still many took this as an opportunity to troll him and reminded him of his exit from the World Cup after a defeat against Spain. Before facing Spain in the round-of-16, Ronaldo confirmed that this would be his final World Cup and potentially his final match in a Portugal jersey. Still there was no official statement from him after the defeat; instead he mentioned his 2016 Euro win being equivalent to winning the World Cup.

See Also: Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record for Most Goals in World Cup Qualifiers

Fans React to Ronaldo's Post Remembering 2016 Euro Victory

Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of him lifting the UEFA Euro trophy with his teammates when he won on July 10, 2016. This post holds a special moment in his heart, he also wrote a caption saying, Uma vitória de milhões! (A winning of millions!).

The post on social media had fans cherish the moment but still there are many who are calling him a “Sore Loser” or “Delusional”. The trolls have surfaced online after his Euro winning post.

An X user said, “He is merely confirming what people see in his behavior, tarnishing his legacy. The mindless fanboys to whom he addresses such BS are complicit in his fall from the pantheon of greatness.”

Another X had a similar reply saying, “Ronaldo is finished , one of the saddest career ends ever… and penaldo fans can do nothing about it.. they are stuck in past just like. Their life…. Completely delusional from the present.”

But his fanbase came in defense by saying that he posted because the day marks 10 years of him winning the title.

“Just realized how obsessed you guys are with him like even after him out of WC . Posting his stuff . That was also he posted bc today marks 10 years. And this was not his first post after knockout .LOL”

The reactions were everywhere on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup without winning it and the critics came rushing in, where the critics mentioned his interview after the World Cup exit. Some said that Portugal didn’t help Ronaldo to win it, while some said that he’s the one who’s holding the team back for a long time.

Portugal faced online trolls, majorly mentioning the team’s flaw of being unable to work as a whole team. During the 2022 World Cup, they were knocked out by Morocco in the quarter-finals. People lashed out on the management for not starting their best player on the pitch for most of the matches.

Ronaldo managed to perform well in the World Cup qualifiers and helped the team to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup. But in the end it was not enough for the Portugal National Team.

See Also: 'Ronaldo not obsessed with 1,000-goal milestone,' says Portugal coach Martinez

What did Ronaldo Say After World Cup Exit

After an emotional exit for Cristiano Ronaldo from the World Cup on July 7, 2026, he said that he had a “clear conscience”. Following the final whistle, Portugal's captain wiped tears from his eyes and applauded the fans. The 41-year-old’s World Cup journey seemed to have been concluded with 27 appearances in the tournament without adding the one major trophy his heart most desired for.

He responded to the reporters afterward that it was his final World Cup without closing the door on appearing for the national team again.