FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Portugal routs Switzerland 6-1, reaches quarters

Thereafter, Portugal brought in Ronaldo in the 73rd minute as a substitute much to the roar of the crowd but he could not add his name to the scorers list, instead, it was Rafael Leao, who added a sixth one in the injury stoppage time to complete a resounding win

Portugal meant business in the last 16 ties and the absence of Ronaldo in the starting eleven did not affect the level of performance. Using the two defenders on the wings as an attacking option, Portugal took the attack into the rival camp and with Joao Felix serving as a perfect link between the defense and offense.

Felix was not afraid to move deep in Switzerland with his dribbling skills and also had the foresight to slice open the defense with his prodding runs in the rival half. He also fell back and also showed his defending skills along with his offensive ones.

The man was everywhere. He was orchestrating play from deep in the pitch, making darting runs in from the wings, and has been dragging Swiss players out of position all night. They could not cope with his movement. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva also pulled the strings in midfield and supplemented Felix's work.

After the much-attacking play, Portugal opened the scoring with a gem of a goal from Ramos, who beat Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer with a thunderbolt. He received the ball with his back towards the goal, took a touch to turn and let fly it took off with incredible venom and flew into the top corner, 1-0.