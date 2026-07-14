Haaland's Norway Receive Hero's Welcome After Quarter-Final Loss: Fans Flood Streets to Celebrate Team's Historic World Cup Run

THE NORWEGIAN STREET of Oslo was flooded with 100,000 fans to welcome their heroes. The Norway national team were heartbroken after their quarter-final exit against England but it was their fans who decided to give them the welcome they deserve after an outstanding World Cup campaign.

Massive crowds filled the grounds of Royal Palace early in the afternoon on Monday, July 13, 2026, with an estimated crowd of 100,000. Norway Striker Erling Haaland’s debut World Cup was one to remember where he went home after bagging 7 goals in 5 matches. He carried Norway to their first-ever tournament quarterfinal.

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Bus Parade Halts as Fans Swarm the Streets

The Norway team walked down to a traditional water canon salute before jumping into the celebrations down the street. Supporters quickly spread over the main street, Karl Johans gate. The squad attended an audience with Harald V, the King of Norway.

The team was eager to greet their fans, the Royal Guard standing to attention right behind them. Their star player Erling Haaland was not present as he had already left early. Unluckily, he missed the iconic “Viking row”, with thousands of fans gathered below, which was led by Crown Prince Haakon on the drums.