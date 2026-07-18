Thomas Tuchel To Play His Most Crucial Match: England vs France Will Decide Coach Tuchel’s Future

Previously, Coach Tuchel said he had no regrets about his choices and argued the real problem was English players struggling to keep possession under pressure, rather than any fault in his tactics. He repeated that same explanation in his press conference ahead of the France game, a stance many saw as bold given how strongly people had reacted to the semi-final defeat.

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An Opportunity for Tuchel to Reply Back at His Critics

France arrived as the world's top-ranked team and were among the favourites to win the tournament before a heavy defeat to Spain. With attacking talent like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, they have the quality to punish England badly if Tuchel's side isn't at its sharpest.

But a win would completely change the story. It would give England their best World Cup finish since 1966 and lift them to third in the world rankings. It would also add to a growing reputation for toughness this tournament, following gritty, backs-to-the-wall wins earlier on, including a famous away win while down to ten men in a hostile stadium, and a tense extra-time victory in brutal heat during the quarter-finals.

We can expect a heavily changed England side on Saturday, given how little time the players have had to recover physically and prepare tactically. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be rested in favour of Dean Henderson, and wide players who saw less game time earlier in the tournament, such as Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, may get a longer look.

See Also: England Players Reportedly Unhappy with Coach's Tactics After World Cup Exit as Tuchel Says Control Is "Not in Our DNA"

Tuchel’s Stakes Are Higher Against France

A heavy loss to France would only bring more pressure on Tuchel, especially after his recent comments questioning England's footballing identity. Losing back-to-back matches to the world's first- and third-ranked teams wouldn't give anyone confidence that he can handle the biggest games.

There's also a bigger picture at play. In The 2026-27 Nations League tournament England will face Spain at Wembley on September 27, 2026 in a rematch of the 2024 Euros final. How Saturday's game unfolds could set the tone heading into that fixture, making this week's result more important to Tuchel's long-term future than a typical third-place game would usually carry.

On the surface, third-place play-offs rarely draw much attention. But this one carries real weight. A win over France would give England their best World Cup finish in nearly 60 years and ease some of the pressure building around Tuchel. A heavy defeat, on the other hand, would only add fuel to the growing calls for change. England have lost this fixture twice before, in 1990 and 2018, and will be hoping to avoid a third defeat in the same match on Saturday.

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)



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