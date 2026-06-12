World Cup 2026: the Real Story of the Resilient African Migrants Reshaping Global Football

Football dreams

A recent survey by migration scholars in west Africa asked young people (18-39) what their most important dream in life was. In Ghana, 13% of young men said it was to become a professional footballer. In The Gambia, it was 10%.

These are very high percentages, and would likely be much higher if the survey was among a younger population (like 15-30). They’re especially striking when you consider that only very few aspirants have a realistic chance of “making it” as professionals.

Football opportunities in west African domestic leagues are limited, uncertain, and often not very well paid. Dreaming of professional football almost always means dreaming of migrating overseas.

Playing and training for football has become one of the most desirable ways for young men to attempt to migrate, earn a living, and start providing for their families. The aspiring west African footballers attempt to travel everywhere, though Europe remains the most preferred destination.

Migration as hustle

Young men from countries like Ghana, The Gambia, Côte d'Ivoire and Nigeria travel to Europe by whatever route is available. Many of these routes have little to do with official transfers of players between clubs.

One aspiring Ghanaian footballer I met in 2024 in Belgium, for example, arrived in Europe by boat. This was through a clandestine route, via Libya and Italy, that some of his Gambian friends called “the backway”. Only after arriving to Europe did he start looking for football opportunities in lower division clubs. He lived with his father and brother in Belgium while applying for a residence permit based on family reunification.

Not all take a dangerous route. But much of the football-inspired migration takes place on an informal level, through informal intermediaries and family members already living abroad. Officially sanctioned transfers are limited to those most talented – and most lucky.

The footballers I worked with sometimes call this a “hustle”. The term is also used more generally in west Africa for finding a way of getting a livelihood, usually by negotiating an uncertain but flexible informal economy.

For aspiring migrants, it means finding ways to become mobile and navigate transnational waters in a context in which visa applications are consistently rejected and regular migration routes are difficult to come by.

A golden prison

The hustle can be exciting, rewarding, but also incredibly tough and full of suffering. One of my research participants was an Ivorian who became stranded in Belgium as an unauthorised migrant after having been mismanaged by a greedy agent. He described his situation as a “golden prison”. Golden because of the opportunity for a shining career in Europe, and a prison because of an unauthorised status that left him fearful and confined to a small bedroom.

When I asked young men like him why they stayed in Europe after not signing football contracts, they would reply that they had to keep fighting. That they were aware they might never get another opportunity to leave Africa again, for football or otherwise. In other words, stringent border regimes prevented them from moving more freely. They pushed them towards unauthorised routes and societal margins.

Authorities often single out rogue agents and traffickers in order to combat the problem. But these individuals are only part of a set of larger issues.