Post World Cup Final Chaos Erupts as Paredes Sees Red in a Ugly Brawl Between Spain and Argentina

Key Points:
After Spain's triumph over Argentina in World Cup Final, Leandro Paredes was shown a straight red card after he broke a brawl post-match.
Television footage showed Paredes grabbing Eric García by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground before teammate Thiago Almada pulled him away.
FIFA will take a disciplinary action on this incident against Paredes.
By Gopal Ram Tripathi
SPAIN’S HISTORIC WORLD CUP triumph over Argentina was overshadowed by ugly scenes after the final whistle, as a mass brawl involving players from both sides ended with Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes being shown a straight red card. The confrontation at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey capped a bruising final that had already seen one red card during regulation time, and it has since drawn sharp criticism from former players and pundits watching the match unfold.
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Spain edged out Argentina 1-0 in extra time, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the winner after a goalless 90 minutes in which Argentina failed to register a single shot on target. Lionel Messi's side had already been reduced to ten men late in regulation when Enzo Fernández was sent off for a reckless challenge, leaving Argentina to play the closing stretch a man down.
Paredes, who had come on as a half-time substitute and picked up a yellow card of his own for a foul, was at the center of the trouble that followed the final whistle. As Spain's substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate, tensions between the two camps spilled over into a physical confrontation. Television footage showed Paredes grabbing Eric García by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground before teammate Thiago Almada pulled him away. Other players and coaching staff from both squads were drawn into the scuffle, and Argentina defender Nahuel Molina was also reported to have struck Spain captain Rodri during the melee.
Referee Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia moved quickly to restore order, ultimately issuing Paredes a red card for his role in the incident. sealing a chaotic end to Argentina's World Cup title defence. Amid the chaos, Lionel Messi was one of the few players from either side to keep his composure, going around the pitch to shake hands with the victorious Spanish players despite the disappointment of the loss.
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The post-match brawl has triggered a wave of criticism from television analysts covering the final. Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville did not mince words on ITV, calling the scenes a disgrace while acknowledging Argentina's fighting spirit throughout the tournament under Messi's leadership.
Former England striker Alan Shearer was similarly scathing on the BBC, describing how Paredes threw several punches during the confrontation and suggesting the Argentine midfielder had clearly set out to confront the Spanish players. Fellow BBC pundit Joe Hart singled out Messi's sportsmanship by contrast, noting he was the only player who showed real class by shaking hands with every Spanish player once the game had ended, and calling the wider brawl's conduct disgraceful given there was nothing left to play for.
The incident has also raised questions about further disciplinary action from FIFA, given Paredes was already on a yellow card before the trouble started and the altercation took place after the referee's final whistle. Argentina's ill-discipline in the closing stages, with two players effectively sent off across the match, has added to scrutiny of the team's conduct in Messi's last World Cup, even as Spain's players and staff celebrated a hard-fought second world title following the extra-time win.
For now, the enduring image from the final for many has been the contrast between the ugly scenes involving Paredes and his teammates, and Messi's composed gesture of sportsmanship amid the wreckage of a bitterly contested defeat.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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