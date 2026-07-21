Post World Cup Final Chaos Erupts as Paredes Sees Red in a Ugly Brawl Between Spain and Argentina

Paredes, who had come on as a half-time substitute and picked up a yellow card of his own for a foul, was at the center of the trouble that followed the final whistle. As Spain's substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate, tensions between the two camps spilled over into a physical confrontation. Television footage showed Paredes grabbing Eric García by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground before teammate Thiago Almada pulled him away. Other players and coaching staff from both squads were drawn into the scuffle, and Argentina defender Nahuel Molina was also reported to have struck Spain captain Rodri during the melee.

Referee Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia moved quickly to restore order, ultimately issuing Paredes a red card for his role in the incident. sealing a chaotic end to Argentina's World Cup title defence. Amid the chaos, Lionel Messi was one of the few players from either side to keep his composure, going around the pitch to shake hands with the victorious Spanish players despite the disappointment of the loss.

See Also: When Messi and Yamal Once Shared a Bathtub: Argentina Captain Reacts to Viral 2007 Photo Ahead of World Cup Final

Pundits Slam Argentina's Conduct

The post-match brawl has triggered a wave of criticism from television analysts covering the final. Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville did not mince words on ITV, calling the scenes a disgrace while acknowledging Argentina's fighting spirit throughout the tournament under Messi's leadership.

Former England striker Alan Shearer was similarly scathing on the BBC, describing how Paredes threw several punches during the confrontation and suggesting the Argentine midfielder had clearly set out to confront the Spanish players. Fellow BBC pundit Joe Hart singled out Messi's sportsmanship by contrast, noting he was the only player who showed real class by shaking hands with every Spanish player once the game had ended, and calling the wider brawl's conduct disgraceful given there was nothing left to play for.