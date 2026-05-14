Did Brigitte Macron Slap Emmanuel Macron After Reading His Personal Texts With Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani? Book Reveals They Were in a “Platonic Relationship”

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron’s relationship has been in the public spotlight for years because of their 25-year age gap. From Candace Owens’ claims that France’s first lady is transgender to rumours of Emmanuel Macron’s infidelity, the latest scandal emerged after reports claimed that an Iranian-French actress had come between the couple.

In 2025, the couple became the talk of the town after a video of Brigitte slapping Emmanuel went viral on social media. The video, in which she appeared to shove his face, was initially claimed to be AI-generated, but was later clarified as playful banter between the duo. However, the latest reports have allegedly signalled the reason behind the slap. According to journalist Florian Tardif’s book An Almost Perfect Couple, the scoop behind the slap was revealed.

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The book claimed that actress Golshifteh Farahani is at the heart of the tension. An Almost Perfect Couple revealed that Farahani and Emmanuel allegedly exchanged sensual texts with each other. The author also stated that the duo were allegedly in a “platonic relationship.”