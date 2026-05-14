Did Brigitte Macron Slap Emmanuel Macron After Reading His Personal Texts With Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani? Book Reveals They Were in a “Platonic Relationship”

Key Points:
Journalist Florian Tardif’s book An Almost Perfect Couple claimed that Brigitte Macron had read Emmanuel Macron’s texts moments before their viral slap incident.
According to the book, the french president was in a platonic relationship with Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani.
Golshifteh Farahani has previously dismissed all the rumours as baseless.
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron’s relationship has been in the public spotlight for years because of their 25-year age gap. From Candace Owens’ claims that France’s first lady is transgender to rumours of Emmanuel Macron’s infidelity, the latest scandal emerged after reports claimed that an Iranian-French actress had come between the couple.
In 2025, the couple became the talk of the town after a video of Brigitte slapping Emmanuel went viral on social media. The video, in which she appeared to shove his face, was initially claimed to be AI-generated, but was later clarified as playful banter between the duo. However, the latest reports have allegedly signalled the reason behind the slap. According to journalist Florian Tardif’s book An Almost Perfect Couple, the scoop behind the slap was revealed.
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The book claimed that actress Golshifteh Farahani is at the heart of the tension. An Almost Perfect Couple revealed that Farahani and Emmanuel allegedly exchanged sensual texts with each other. The author also stated that the duo were allegedly in a “platonic relationship.”
One of the excerpts from the book claimed that the First Lady read Emmanuel’s texts, leading to the viral slap moment that was caught on camera last year when the couple were on an airplane in Vietnam. Florian Tardif’s book, published on May 13, 2026, also contained one of the alleged texts sent by the president, which read, “I find you very pretty.”
The author has defended the claims made in the book, stating that the information was cited from sources close to the couple’s official circle. Another extract explained that the emotional turmoil faced by Brigitte stemmed from the idea of being replaced. “She (Brigitte) saw herself being erased,” said Florian Tardif, quoting one of the First Lady’s friends.
Several confidants associated with the Macrons have strongly dismissed all the claims made in the book.
Meanwhile, Golshifteh Farahani has previously dismissed all the rumours as baseless.
Golshifteh Farahani is a 42-year-old Iranian-French actress who gained global recognition for films such as Body of Lies (2008), Extraction and its franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, and Paterson (2016). She was previously married to Amin Mahdavi from 2003 to 2013 and Christos Dorje Walker from 2015 to 2017.
Farahani was banned from Iran after starring in Body of Lies, directed by Ridley Scott, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe. She is fluent in English, French, and Farsi.
Citing the New York Post, the actress told Le Point, “I think there is a lack of love in some people’s lives, and they need to create romances like this to fill the void.”
Several netizens stormed social media with memes following the alleged relationship drama involving the trio. One X user called it a mere distraction, writing, “Tabloid drama from a new book immediately denied by Brigitte Macron’s team. They said she doesn't snoop on his phone and rejected the story directly. Meanwhile, the right-wing outrage machine is loving this while ignoring far bigger issues at home. Classic distraction.”
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