DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Free speech is pure bullsh**,” Says French President Emmanuel Macron

“Having no clue about how their algorithm is made, how it’s tested, trained and where it will guide you — the democratic consequences of this bias could be huge,” said Macron.

He further added that he agrees with the concept of social media algorithms only if there is transparency. He added, “Some of them claim to be in favour of free speech. Ok, we are in favour of free algorithms, but if they are totally transparent.”

The French President then called the idea of free speech “bullsh**.” He said, “Free speech is pure bullshit if nobody knows how you are guided through this.” He further added that all algorithms have biases and “we know that. There is no doubt.”

Macron’s views on free speech come amid European countries moving forward with plans to ban social media for young users. The move has been championed by the French President, who cited the need to protect children from excessive screen time. In December 2025, Australia became the world’s first country to ban social media for minors under the age of 16.

However, Macron’s views on free speech have sent the internet into a spiral, with many users criticising the statement given by a country’s president. A user on X even posted a photograph of Macron’s face photoshopped onto North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Other users called the ideology unoriginal and took a dig at other leaders: “every dictator from Stalin to Castro and Starmer said that. Not very original,” wrote the user.

While some criticised Macron, others defended his views and stated that they were taken out of context. “I hate him. But it's not exactly what he's saying. He's saying the algorithm is "guiding" people & that the "so called free speech" is not real. While it's true algorithms are building our feeds on social media, "free speech" is something else & have nothing to do with the feed.” said a user.

