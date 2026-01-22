French President Emmanuel Macron’s Top Gun Aviator Look Takes the Internet by Storm Amid Global Chaos

Key Points:
Emmanuel Macron’s blue reflective aviator sunglasses at the Davos 2026 summit went viral on social media.
Netizens focused more on Macron’s fashion statement than global issues.
The sunglasses were reportedly worn to conceal a minor eye injury, according to French media reports.
The World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland, brought together global leaders to discuss various challenges that remain a cause for concern.
However, the ongoing Davos summit has taken social media by storm not because of rising tensions between Greenland and the USA or the threat of climate change, but because of memes. The high-end gathering, meant to hold discourse on matters of grave peril, was attended by top diplomats and leaders from G7 and BRICS countries.
However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out major slip-ups by leaders from global power epicentres, as well as the fashion move pulled off by French President Emmanuel Macron. On the global stage of the WEF, Macron’s aviator-sunglasses look instantly went viral, boosting the shares of the sunglasses brand.
One Top Gun look and the internet broke!
Macron has often been in the headlines for various reasons, ranging from his political career to drama surrounding his personal life, which has been the talk of the town in recent times. When political commentator Candace Owens claimed that France’s First Lady is transgender, the Macrons came forward to prove otherwise by presenting scientific evidence.
Whether the evidence proved Owens’ hypothesis, or so Brigitte’s femininity still remains a mystery. However, the French President’s recent appearance at the Davos summit has created a frenzy on the internet. Why was Macron wearing shades? asked netizens.
On January 20, 2026, the French President accessorised his look with dark sunglasses from a luxurious French brand, Henry Jullien. The glasses were a gift to the President, which he wore at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort town of Davos.
While some discussed his fashion style, others wondered about his choice of sunglasses amid the chaos. One user even asked whether he was hiding something, referencing an old incident in May 2025 when Brigitte Macron pushed the President in the face.
The reasoning behind Macron picking a striking pair of blue reflective glasses for the Davos summit became the main topic of discussion in the comments. According to some French reports, the President sustained a minor eye injury, resulting in a red eye. He shared that the reflective pair, resembling Tom Cruise’s character from the Top Gun series, was worn to hide the injury.
During his speech at Davos, he said, “Apologies for the shades, but I have to wear them for a while,” and mentioned that the injury was not severe. He had also appeared at another event earlier in France wearing a similar pair of sunglasses. Cracking a joke at his own expense, he referred to his red eye as “l’œil du tigre,” or the eye of the tiger.
Netizens took it upon themselves to channel Macron’s iconic look and turn it into memes. Many users began using his photographs from the summit to create memes referencing iconic pop culture characters. As of now, there are several versions of Macron circulating on the internet.
From “Cyborg Macron,” referencing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, to “Michael Jackson Macron,” the internet has been flooded with AI-generated interpretations of the French President sporting blue reflective sunglasses.
One user wrote, “Lmao, thinks he’s going to make Trump back down dressed like that.” Meanwhile, another user claimed that the Macron who attended the Davos summit was a “clone.” Several users on X also speculated that Macron was attempting to hide an alleged bruise.
